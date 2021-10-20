California Dairies to build new high tech facility in northern Kern County

“While traditional fluid milk will have a shelf-life of three to four weeks, ESL milk can have a shelf life of up to six months, allowing for the product to last longer on the store shelf or in the consumer’s refrigerator,” Heaton said.

The project is being built in northern Kern County, a region with significant milk production but no local processing facilities. Not only will this investment significantly reduce the transportation distances of milk produced in Kern County, it will also further demonstrate CDI’s commitment to sustainable solutions by incorporating renewable energy sources and waste conservation as key priorities in the facility and operational design. Heaton said the facility will partially rely on on-site solar but not all of details of the energy sources have been ironed out. Transportation to and from the facility will include milk tankers pulled by compressed natural gas (CNG) tractors.

“As farmers, we aim to be good stewards of the land to leave a lasting legacy for future generations,” CDI board chairman Simon Vander Woude said. “CDI’s member-farms are leading the way in implementing sustainable on-farm practices, and the construction of this state-of-the-art facility will carry that mission forward.”

CDI and its family-owned dairy farms have a long history of prioritizing on-farm sustainability. In 2011, CDI co-founded Dairy Cares, a leading nonprofit pursuing research and innovation in the area of sustainable dairy practices in California. More recently, CDI has adopted the U.S. Dairy Stewardship Commitment, which aims to be carbon neutral or better by the year 2050.

Co-owned by more than 300 dairy producers who ship nearly 17 billion pounds of Real California Milk annually, California Dairies, Inc. is a manufacturer of quality butter, fluid milk products, and milk powders. In addition, California Dairies, Inc. is the home of two leading and well-respected brands of butter – Challenge and Danish Creamery. California Dairies’ quality dairy products are available in all 50 United States and in more than 50 foreign countries. For additional information on California Dairies, Inc., visit www.CaliforniaDairies.com.