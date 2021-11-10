Exeter Ambulance pulls out of Woodlake

In 2017, Exeter District Ambulance (EDA), funded by a special district in the Exeter area, was posting an ambulance at the Tulare County Fire Station in Lemon Cove. When the county asked the ambulance district to leave, EDA began looking for a new location for its crews to eat and sleep while waiting for emergency calls. In 2018, the public ambulance company began discussing a new post location in Woodlake area and in December of that year EDA singed an agreement with the city of Woodlake and Woodlake Fire District, also a special tax district, to post a 24-hour ambulance in the city in exchange for EMT and paramedic room and board.

“Folks are scared,” Mendoza said, so scared the Woodlake City Council added an item to Monday night’s agenda to notify the public of the change in ambulance service was coming.

EDA board president Adam Pfenning said the ambulance company will still be responding to calls from Woodlake but will be doing so from Lemon Cove. The move was to improve response times to Three Rivers, which the county’s five ambulance providers have been unable to remain in compliance with for the foothill community.

“Since the move to Woodlake, there has been an ongoing issue with response times,” Pfenning said. “We’ve been skating on thin ice and the perfect storm of the pandemic, low call volume and staffing issues didn’t hit until now.”

Pfenning said Woodlake has been phenomenal to work with and EDA would like to maintain its post in the city but they do not have enough rigs to station in both Woodlake and Lemon Cove. Since the pandemic began, EDA has had difficult staffing enough ambulances to cover calls to Exeter and the surrounding area. EDA is the closest ambulance company for Exeter, Woodlake, Farmersville, Three Rivers and Lindsay even though Tulare County uses a countywide dispatch system which automatically routes the closest ambulance to each call. In the last year, EDA has fluctuated between one and three ambulances posting at the same time. The posting is a combination of one or two 24-hour ambulances in Exeter, as well as 24-hour postings in Woodlake or Lindsay or both.

“Woodlake is not going to see a loss in service but they will see a reduction in service,” Pfenning said. “We will still meet our response times to Woodlake, but we are also obligated to meet our times to Three Rivers.”

Mendoza said he did not understand the reasoning behind providing better ambulance for an unincorporated town under 3,000 people versus a city of almost 8,000 people.

“The times may look good on paper but going from 3-5 minutes to 5 or 10 minutes puts our community in a real bind,” Mendoza said.