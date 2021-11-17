Tulare hospital district has new CEO, board vacancy

“I hope I have the talent and relationship development capability to achieve what the board and the community wishes to achieve,” Smith said. “I can do the math, I can do the accounting. What I’m hoping to bring is the fact that I already have a reputation established in the community. I’ve fixed more than one problem here, and I feel called to serve.”

Smith has no shortage of math and community relations ahead of him as the shadow of the unfinished hospital tower 15 years in the making looms over the district with an estimated $70 million price tag to get the doors open, which will likely require passing a bond measure through voters weary from years of mistrust and corruption at the hands of criminally indicted Benny Benzeevi and Healthcare Conglomerate Associates (HCCA).

Smith previously served on the city of Tulare’s board of public utilities (BPU) for five years until he resigned in protest in 2017 after fellow board members Ed Henry and Lee Brehm were ominously removed from their seats by 3-1 city council votes during Carlton Jones’ tenure as mayor. After the “distasteful” end to his stint on the BPU, Smith wanted to find another way to serve his community, and landed on the board at TLHCD in 2021. Smith cleared the air on the selection process for his new role at the hospital district.

“I want the public to know I was recused for the entire process. I don’t feel there’s a conflict and our [legal] counsel has advised there is no conflict,” Smith said. “Sandra resigned and I’m really sorry to see her go, she’s done a great job…I thought about it for a while and I called up Kevin [Northcraft] and said, ‘I think I might want to do this.’”

Smith will be stepping into big shoes replacing Ormonde, who in her short stint as CEO—beginning May 1, 2019 and ending Dec. 1, 2021—oversaw the closing of more than 30 lawsuits, the districts recovery from bankruptcy, the planning of both the future management of Evolutions Fitness Center and completion of the hospital tower, not to mention led the hospital district through a global pandemic.

Another board opening, District 3 still accepting applicants

With Smith’s tenure as CEO beginning Dec. 1, his resignation from his current District 1 board seat is imminent, and the district will be looking to fill the seat with a Tulare community member interested in public service.

That task has proven to be less than simple for the void left in District 3 by former board director Senovia Gutierrez, who resigned Oct. 1 to take a job with Los Angeles area-based nonprofit Team Hope helping unaccompanied children who cross the Mexican-U.S. border. As of the Nov. 10 special board meeting, the district had two applicants for the District 3 seat: Marmie Fidler and Bill Postlewaite, both of whom were interviewed for the public service position.