Kaweah Health’s CEO claims of pandemic profiteering unfounded

Exemption

In the interview, Herbst said Adventist only started admitting COVID patients in Tulare after the state threatened to pull their COVID emergency nursing ratio exemption, which allowed hospitals to have fewer nurses treating more patients. Normally, California hospitals are required by law to staff one nurse for every two patients in intensive care and one nurse for every four patients in emergency rooms.

“The State finally stepped in and threatened to pull their exemption from the nurse staffing ratios in Hanford because they were working under an exemption and said, ‘If you don’t start taking care of covid patients and shut down your elective surgeries, we’re going to take this away from you’,” Herbst stated in the transcript. “So good for them. They’ve stepped up and maybe they did it under threat.”

Herbst goes on to say Adventist’s attempt to capitalize on its decision to cohort all of its COVID patients to Hanford was a topic of conversation during weekly phone calls between Kaweah, Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). Laura Florez-McCusker, director of media relations for Kaweah Health, clarified Herbst’s comments saying the CEO has never had a conversation with the state about Adventist but rather CDPH “questioned Adventist Health on weekly calls as to why it was not accepting COVID patients at its Tulare hospital.”

On Nov. 17, CDPH answered questions posed by the Sun-Gazette regarding Herbst statements. The state agency’s Office of Communications said it has never shared information about Adventist with Kaweah and never threatened to pull Adventist’s nursing ratio exemption. CDPH did say hospitals are legally required to do “prompt assessment and treatment for all patients arriving at a hospital’s Emergency Department” and that any diversion of patients to another hospital are justified if the “hospital is at full capacity with limited resources.” CDPH did not answer whether or not Adventist diverting COVID patients to its Hanford hospital was “reasonable and justified.”

Assessment

“We never turned away any patient, whether we took them in Tulare, Selma or Hanford or transferred them, they received the care they needed when they came to our door,” said Dr. Gurvinder Kaur, chief medical officer for Adventist Central Valley Network.

Kaur said CDPH was informed of Adventist’s plans to transfer patients within its Central Valley Network to Hanford and that Adventist has not received any complaints from CDPH. She said cohorting COVID patients in Hanford had several advantages. It is the largest hospital in its Central Valley Network, it has the largest ICU, largest emergency room, the most private rooms for quarantining patients, and is home to its infectious disease specialist. The sheer volume of COVID patients was also highest in the Hanford area and it gave them a place to focus their resources, such as military teams deployed throughout the state to provide staffing relief to hospitals struggling to keep up with the vast demands of the virus.

“This meant we could have very little cross contamination and lots of learning about what the disease does, how it progresses and find ways, methods and exercise the safety measures,” Kaur said.

During the first surge in summer 2020, Kaur said Adventist sent all COVID patients to Hanford but by the second surge in the winter began triaging patients by hospital. While acute patients continued to go to Hanford, those patients with oxygen and IVs under a certain medical threshold could not be treated in Tulare.

“We were constantly evaluating what was best for patients,” Kaur said.

By the third surge this summer, COVID patients were able to be treated at the nearest Adventist hospital in Hanford, Tulare, Selma or Reedley. The challenge was coordinating ambulances from other areas, nursing demands, bed availability all coordinated through a Command Center in Hanford. Adventist also brought intensive care into people’s home. Kaur said the hospital created two-person teams of nurses who would go into COVID patient’s homes to provide acute care.

“There were barriers once in a while and we had to explain the reasoning to the patients but most of the time it went very well,” Kaur said.

Kaur said hospitals like Adventist Tulare, which are part of a larger network, have the benefits of scale. They can move ventilators where they are needed, had additional clinical education staff to study all of the data as it came out so physicians and nurses providing care didn’t have to, and were able to procure and store large amounts of personal protective equipment, even when supplies were unavailable to other hospitals.

“We never ran out of PPE,” Kaur said.

Contrary to public perception, Kaur said Adventist does work with other hospitals outside of its network, including Kaweah Health. They have transfer agreements with the Visalia hospital and others out of the area to make sure every patient has a place to seek care.

“We have learned a lot and that helped us develop crucial, successful plans,” Kaur said.