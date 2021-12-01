Self-Help Enterprises to expand Palm Terrace affordable housing

The city of Lindsay and Self-Help have worked hand-in-hand on this project in the past, and completed Phase I in 2018. In the end it not only helped put low-income residents in 50 new homes, it made the elementary school nearby much safer with the installation of a roundabout.

Palm Terrace as it stands today is a highly energy efficient and transit-friendly project. Sustainable features include solar PV, graywater recycling system, water conservation measures, and a vanpool program in partnership with the California Vanpool Authority that will transport residents from Palm Terrace and the surrounding community to and from work. The project’s solar PV system offsets the power used in the common area, residential loads, and community center, making Palm Terrace a grid neutral Zero Net Energy project. This will result in reduced utility bills for residents and the property, while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution.

Former city manager Bill Zigler said it was a real “win for everybody” when asked in 2017.

In addition to securing $4.4 million of Cap and Trade Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) funding for the housing project, Self-Help Enterprises secured $1.4 million in grant funding for the city of Lindsay to construct a roundabout, sidewalks, and bike lanes at the intersection of Westwood Avenue and Hermosa Street. The roundabout has calmed traffic and improved the safety for students accessing Jefferson Elementary School, located north of the site. This intersection is a documented safety concern in the community, and the improvements will promote non-motorized transit to access the school, shopping center and bus stop, which are all located within a quarter mile of the site.

Phase II won’t come with the additional bells and whistles that the first phase did, but adding 54 new units is a major plus for the community. With many families working in the fields and packing plants, many of them currently live in over-crowded conditions and in substandard housing, not earning enough to afford market-rate housing. Palm Terrace will supply much-needed affordable housing to these hardworking families.

Phase II like phase I will include one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with a community building, laundry facility, playground, community garden, and open space for residents. Whoever moves into the newest units will have access to amenities that include a computer lab, which will be available to adults and children for schoolwork and educational activities. Resident service programs will also be offered to enhance the everyday lives and futures of the residents. These programs include financial fitness classes, computer literacy classes, nutrition classes, English as a second language (ESL) classes, and adult fitness classes.

Project managers with Self-Help said people can call and be listed as a “person of interest” for when applications open for the 54 unit phase II project. Those who are eligible are families who make between 30% and 50% of the area’s median income. From the city’s point of view more people living near Lindsay’s largest shopping center is a benefit to the city.

“Once you make those improvements, you’ll start after when you’re going start getting property taxes. And then based on the number of residents, we should see some increase in our sales tax as well because they’ll be going shopping at the drugstore and grocery store. And those types of things,” Tanner said.