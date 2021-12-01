Tulare eyes downtown ARPA investment

The downtown ARPA list has two big ticket items, the first being redevelopment at Zumwalt Park, a $5 million investment adding an amphitheater, dog park and splash pad.

The second is $2.8 million to remodel the downtown courthouse. Vacant since 2012, the city purchased the old courthouse and the parking lot from the county for $500,000 over the summer. At the time, deputy city manager Josh McDonnell said that city staff had a number of ideas as to future uses for the courthouse, but until they are developed further and taken to council they will remain under wraps. At the Nov. 16 study session, Mondell said staff would return in future council meetings with detailed project pitches for all of the projects council wishes to consider spending ARPA funds on.

The city has suggested earmarking $1 million for a homeless shelter, but it is unclear as to what the plan for those funds would be. Tulare has of late been focusing its efforts to combat homelessness in faith-based nonprofit Lighthouse Rescue Mission’s pocket courtyard communities, which provide shelter and connections to social services to the city’s homeless population.

In addition to the brick and mortar projects, $500,000 has been set aside for a downtown facade and rehabilitation grant, and $100,000 for a downtown master plan update.

Council member Patrick Isherwood said he’d like to see the downtown facade and rehabilitation grant increased, seconded by council member Jose Sigala.

“We’ve seen in the past [$500,000] doesn’t really present the change, it needs to be a more robust $750,000 or $1 million, with more robust, higher limits available to very few ‘doers’ or groups to come in and put some dynamic change into some buildings downtown,” Isherwood said.

Mondell said the current master plan—which has yet to be adopted—has good bones to it, but it is lacking a few key items.

“One is the visuals that paint the picture of what downtown can and should look like…where can we have mixed-use projects and what can they look like and feel like?” Mondell said. “When you’re selling your downtown and sending your message you want everyone looking, talking about and agreeing to the same thing when you’re attracting private sector investment…its missing the land economics that will help everyone understand what’s realistic and what’s not and how to get there.”

Donnette Silva Carter, CEO of the Tulare Chamber of Commerce, spoke in favor of devoting a significant amount of the city’s ARPA allotment toward downtown redevelopment.

“In general, the chamber is very much in favor of the projects that are going to lend themselves toward economic development and sustainability within our community,” Silva Carter said. “We definitely love reinvigorating our downtown that is the heart of our community and we need to pump some blood into and out of that heart so it bleeds over into the rest of Tulare.”

Jacob Fraga, a local realtor with Dani Blain Real Estate and soon to be board member of the Tulare Chamber of Commerce, echoed Silva Carter’s support for the ARPA investment in downtown redevelopment.

“Just want to encourage you guys on these numbers,” Fraga said. “What’s the best way you can unify a city? Have a project to rally around, [downtown] has been in need of it for a long time.”

Last year, Fraga and his associate Blake Shawn previewed “The Downtown Dream” co-working facility at the corner of L Street and Kern Avenue, a space the two are hoping will bring residents back downtown. The 2,500-square foot building will be able to accommodate 20 to 30 work stations between five private offices available for monthly or annual leases, a photography/videography studio, three conference rooms and both sitting and standing work stations in between. There will also be a lounge area with couches and armchairs, patio seating and a full kitchen, where workers can brew Keurig pods, creamer and sugar at cost or bring their own.

In a previous interview with The Sun-Gazette, Shawn said the goal is to eventually outgrow the building. He said he hopes one of the businesses will begin to hire employees and want to lease out the building. He and Fraga already have plans to purchase another, larger building in the downtown area where they can begin the process over again. It’s their vision they can inspire other businesses to reinvest and restore a once vibrant downtown.

“We are a group of young professionals who desire to see Downtown Tulare renovated to its fullest potential. We are doing this one building at a time and beginning our adventure on the corner of L and Kern in Downtown Tulare,” Shawn said.