U-Haul plans expansion in Visalia

Tulare County property value hits $40 billion

The Tulare County Assessor released the preliminary property roll value for all properties earlier this summer. For the entire county for 2021-2022 the value is $40.37 billion—up 5.3% from $38.3 billion the year before. As of Jan. 1, 2021, Woodlake was up 12%, Visalia was up 5.9%, Dinuba was up 8%, Exeter was up 3.25%, Lindsay was up 7.2%, Porterville was up 3.3% and Farmersville was up 3.3%.

UMass takes over Brandman University

Brandman University is officially renamed the University of Massachusetts Global. The news was announced in September and has only a modest impact at it Visalia campus at 337 N. Plaza Drive, formerly in Hanford.

The South Valley campuses of University of Massachusetts Global were established in the early 1970s to provide educational programs to the military personnel and their families at the Lemoore Naval Air Station. Located in the San Joaquin Valley, this area is one of the most productive agricultural counties in the country.

Today, UMass Global is open to all students and provides year-round sessions, flexible formats, personal coaching, scholar-practitioner faculty and an exceptional education value.

Two new fast food operations on South Mooney

The new shopping center at the southeast corner of Visalia Parkway and Mooney will be home to two new fast-food operations according to a plan filed with the city of Visalia and approved by the planning commission recently. One will be a 3,000-square foot Panda Express as well as a 3,300-square foot Farmer Boys drive-thru.

On Plaza near Crowley there are plans for a new Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant. Also on the north side of town, Burger King wants to build a new eatery at the northeast corner of Mooney and Riggin.

BioLife opening on Mooney

An industry leader in plasma-derived therapies, BioLife plans to open a new medical center at 2335 s. Mooney. The company says it develops life-saving medicines for thousands of people with rare and complex diseases worldwide. The business plans to open in March 2022. BioLife is a subsidiary of Takeda, a patient-focused, values-based, R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company that acquired BioLife in 2019.