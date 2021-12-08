Visalia company recalls tainted supplements

“We apologize for any concern or inconvenience this situation causes our customers and are here to support them,” Livia Global COO Deborah Moreno said. “Livia Global is dedicated to the safety, health and welfare of its customers above all else. We continue to invest in the safety and quality protocols to ensure we produce only the best products.”

The recall is for products from the company’s LiviaOne Liquid Probiotics line for people and its BioLifePet Liquid Probiotics for cats and dogs. Probiotics are digestive help supplements which boost the good bacteria in your body to balance or fight off bad bacteria, or pathobiotics, in your body. This recall only affects the following products with the Lot No. 001005-1, best by 04/2023; and LiviaOne Nasal Probiotics with Lot No. 010620-1, best by 08/2023; with the following ship dates:

LiviaOne Daily Probiotics 2 oz.—UPC 030915 107112 Ship dates 04/16/2021—08/30/2021 (1067 units)

LiviaOne Daily Probiotics 4 oz.—UPC 030915 107167 Ship dates 07/09/2021—08/30/2021 (384 units)

LiviaOne Topical Spray Probiotics 4 oz.—UPC 030915 107105 Ship dates 07/08/2021—07/30/2021 (571 units)

LiviaOne Nasal Probiotics 1 oz.—UPC 030915 107198 Ship dates 04/21/2021—05/12/2021 (480 units)

LiviaOne Nasal Probiotics 1 oz.—UPC 030915 107198 Ship dates 07/14/2021—08/24/2021 (600 units)

LiviaOne Nasal Probiotics 1 oz.—Lot No. 010620-1 UPC 030915 107198 Ship dates 10/27/2021—11/25/2021 (50 units)

BioLifePet Probiotics for Cats—UPC 030915 107044 Ship dates 05/05/2021—07/26/2021 (128 units)

BioLifePet Probiotics for Dogs—UPC 030915 107037 Ship dates 05/05/2021—08/25/2021 (128 units)

Lot numbers are located on the side of the bottle and on the bottom of the outer container in which the product is sold. No other lots or ship dates or any other LiviaOne products are affected by this recall. These products are distributed nationwide through Amazon, wholesale, and direct sales from the company’s website.

The company discovered the potential issue during routine third party laboratory testing, which is part of Livia Global’s quality assurance procedures and safety protocols and decided to take this precautionary measure. Even though the company has not received a direct complaint from using their products, we felt compelled to do this out of abundance of caution.

The company is asking consumers who have product from the above-mentioned Lot and ship dates to dispose of products. Impacted consumers may contact Livia Global Customer Care to request a full refund (please have order number available), see contact information provided below.

For more information, contact Deborah Moreno by calling 559-372-8593 or emailing [email protected] during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PST, Monday through Friday.