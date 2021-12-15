Another logistics company to land in Visalia Industrial Park

“All I know is that it is not Amazon” says Wolfrom.

The contractor on the project is Kentucky-based Gray Construction, the same builder for the Visalia Amazon complex that opened late this summer. The new building is one of two proposed north of Riggin by CapRock totaling 2,274,048 square feet. For now, they are only building the one that fronts Plaza and Kelsey—expected to take a year to complete.

Ace Hardware under construction

Developer Seefried Industrial Properties, along with capital partner USAA Real Estate, announced on Nov. 23 that construction has commenced on a new warehouse and distribution center for a major hardware retailer, as part of the Visalia Industrial Park. Ace Hardware, a Fortune 500 hardware corporation will lease a new 1,033,500-square foot building when construction is complete in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The facility will be designed to have the ability to expand, in the future, to approximately 1.3 million square feet.

Located at 2045 N. Plaza Drive, the new distribution center is being developed on an 81-acre site that USAA and Seefried assembled through the acquisition of two parcels in the third quarter of 2021. The project will feature 155 dock-high doors in a cross-dock configuration, oversized truck courts that are up to 140 feet deep, ample parking, approximately 20,000 square feet of office space and a minimum clear height of 40 feet. Off-site improvements will include construction of a new private road along the southern portion of the project site to provide access to the remaining land to the south, which is intended for future development, unrelated to the project, as well as a secondary access for trucks and emergency vehicles.

The distribution center is said to employ 400 and is valued at $90 million in construction costs.

Regarding the rest of the property that Seefried continues to market there is another 33 acres that front on Goshen Avenue and Road 76 with room for around 600,000 square feet or more. Seefried bought approximately 114 acres and Ace is taking up 81 acres of that.

Task force will monitor electricity needs for industrial park

A new task force made up of city of Visalia and Southern California Edison officials as well as representatives from various industrial companies will meet to monitor and discuss power needs for the fast growing area. An Edison spokesperson stated there is no clear direction except to ensure the area has adequate electric infrastructure to meet the needs of new companies locating here. The area has added several million square feet of uses in the past two years The area’s only substation is at Shirk and Goshen Avenue. It is possible the discussion could lead to investment in power storage for the park.

BJ Perch set to build new 350K-sf warehouse

Visalia builder BJ Perch has been given the contract to build a new 350,000-square foot warehouse in the industrial park from property owner YS Industries, based in Los Angeles. YS Industries built its first “spec” logistics warehouses last year. These were two 300,000-square foot behemoths across from Amazon on the south side of Riggin in the Visalia Industrial Park. They are now filled. The buildings were also built by Perch. The new building is just to the east of the twin structures. Spokesperson Freddie Molina says this too would be a spec building expected to be completed in 11 months.

All these new tilt-up industrial buildings should be well underway by the first of the year—totaling some 2.5 million square feet.