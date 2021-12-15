State hears Tooleville residents’ plight for water

To many in the room’s disappointment, State Water Board senior water resources engineer Bryan Potter said the process will likely take years. Bi-weekly bottled water deliveries tide Tooleville’s residents over while they wait.

“We all wish that this was something that could happen at the snap of our fingers, but that is not always the case,” Potter said. “Projects like this can be very complex, not only from a negotiation standpoint, but from an engineering and construction standpoint. That’s the reality of these types of projects.”

Olivera’s grown daughter, Beatrice, who was raised in Tooleville since 1974, said there’s always been a water struggle there, but it’s become a huge challenge in the last five or six years.

“The residents sometimes are left without water to finish washing their clothes, they are stuck in the showers with soap still lathered on themselves, and so many other issues like cooking food, waiting for water to be delivered…their plants and their vegetable gardens are dying,” Beatrice said. “They work in the fields and it’s very difficult for them to take their showers and get into bed early because they are waiting for their water to come back at 10:00 p.m. at night when they’re having to wake up at four or five in the morning.”

Exeter has problems, but also opportunity

Exeter city manager Adam Ennis took to the Dec. 7 meeting’s Zoom chat to express his concerns about Exeter’s own old, leaky water system, asking if the State Water Board had looked into their problems.

When Tooleville came knocking to consolidate their water system with their neighbor’s in Sept. 2019, Exeter’s city council turned them down. The month prior, the city had published their water system master plan, which identified some serious shortcomings in the Exeter’s water infrastructure.

“Infrastructure doesn’t happen overnight. It’s years in the making most of the time, especially when you’ve got to go back and look at funding and budgeting,” Ennis told The Sun-Gazette in an August interview. “It was very obvious that there were some real changes that needed to be made to even get us in a spot to be able to do anything.”

Exeter identified about $15 million in short-term and long-term capital improvement projects—replacing all of the old, leaky water pipelines in the city, drilling new wells and repairing old ones, to name a few—in the water master plan during a time where the city’s revenues were struggling to keep up with their $2.7 million spending plan, with just 3% in reserves and their sewer and water funds in the red. In order to pay for these projects, the city passed a rate increase at the end of 2019, which will effectively double the price of water, from a base rate of $24.46 per month for a single-family residence to $47.74 per month over five years.