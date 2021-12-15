Wildfire Defense Systems opens in Visalia

“In this era of rapidly escalating wildfire conditions, we are asking what can be done to combat the impacts of wildfire. The insurer wildfire programs that WDS serves are doing just that by providing qualified personnel and equipment to increase the survivability of policyholder properties,” Torgerson said.

Torgerson said they plan to hire 50 to 100 “career employees” based in Visalia, in preparation for next year’s ever-earlier fire season. WDS is the largest private sector wildfire service in the nation, encompassing a 20-state service area and specializing in wildfire education, loss prevention and wildfire response services. WDS holds contracts with insurance companies to provide wildfire loss prevention services. WDS fields experienced, highly trained, safety-focused wildfire officers and fire personnel.

This past summer WDS sent hundreds of employees to help reduce the impacts of two huge Northern California wildfires, the Caldor Fire near Tahoe and the Dixie Fire. The Caldor Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and other buildings. But many were saved too. “After we get through, we help families return to their businesses and homes,” Torgerson said.

2021 was recorded as the worst year for wildfires in the state. Of course, right at Visalia’s doorstep that huge southern Sierra (KNP Complex and Windy fires) saw wind swept wildfire reduced giant sequoias to ashes. CalFire says the state has suffered some 2.6 million acres burned this year.

The WDS Visalia Regional Coordination Center will respond to incidents in California and western states. Key activity in coming months will be training of service employees, he said. “We believe our jobs are symbiotic with ag jobs with our flexible work schedule and typically nine months on the job,” Torgerson said.

The mission is to increase “structure survivability” in the face of wildfires.

Torgerson adds, “Our firefighters are the heartbeat of our company. As an employer of choice, our goal is to provide a challenging, progressive and inclusive work environment which fosters personal leadership, career growth and development for every employee. Join our team and together we will make a difference that changes the world of wildfire.” Please visit our careers page www.wildfire-defense.com/career-opportunities.html”

Many mitigation actions are things a property owner can do, such as closing windows and garage doors, moving wood piles away from the property, clearing debris from under wood decks, clearing gutters and removing debris from rooftops. Services may vary, but WDS people may set up and operate sprinkler systems, apply retardant firebreaks or even apply fire-blocking gel to structures. After the fire sweeps through the area, WDS will return to policyholder properties to make sure no spot fires are smoldering that still could cause damage.

WDS emphasizes their employees are not first responders. They typically engage on the second day of the incident.