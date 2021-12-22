Local airports to get a lift in 2022

“Under the leadership of President Biden and House Democrats, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has already proven to be a tremendous victory for Californians,” Rep. Costa said. “I was proud to support this historic legislation in the House, and I will keep fighting to ensure every family can benefit from these investments as we rebuild and reimagine our state’s infrastructure.”

The Tulare County numbers are part of more than $9.5 million for airports in the San Joaquin Valley, with nearly half ($4.6 million) going to the Valley’s largest airport, Fresno-Yosemite International Airport. Fresno-Yosemite International Airport will receive a similar portion of funding from the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law each year for the next five years, as part of a program for airport development. Other airports in surrounding counties will also receiving funding: Reedley Municipal, $159,000; Meadows Field Bakersfield, $1,538,361; Bakersfield Municipal, $159,000; New Coalinga Municipal, $110,000; Hanford Municipal, $159,000; Mariposa-Yosemite, $159,000; Modesto City County-Harry Sham Field, $295,000; Fresno Chandler Executive, $295,000; Madera Municipal, $295,000; Firebaugh, $110,000; Los Banos Municipal, $159,000; Gustine, $110,000; Castle Airport, $159,000; Merced Regional, $295,000; and Chowchilla, $159,000.