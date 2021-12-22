Local airports to get a lift in 2022

Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is sending $9.5 million to Valley airports
TULARE COUNTY – Local airports should get a lift from the federal government next year.
The Visalia Municipal Airport will receive $295,000, the Woodlake Airport will get $110,000 and Tulare Mefford Field and Porterville Municipal Airport will each get $159,000 as part of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law last month. The specific amounts were announced by Congressman Jim Costa (D-CA), who represents California’s 16th District, in a released statement on Dec. 17.
“Under the leadership of President Biden and House Democrats, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has already proven to be a tremendous victory for Californians,” Rep. Costa said. “I was proud to support this historic legislation in the House, and I will keep fighting to ensure every family can benefit from these investments as we rebuild and reimagine our state’s infrastructure.”
The Tulare County numbers are part of more than $9.5 million for airports in the San Joaquin Valley, with nearly half ($4.6 million) going to the Valley’s largest airport, Fresno-Yosemite International Airport. Fresno-Yosemite International Airport will receive a similar portion of funding from the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law each year for the next five years, as part of a program for airport development. Other airports in surrounding counties will also receiving funding: Reedley Municipal, $159,000; Meadows Field Bakersfield, $1,538,361; Bakersfield Municipal, $159,000; New Coalinga Municipal, $110,000; Hanford Municipal, $159,000; Mariposa-Yosemite, $159,000; Modesto City County-Harry Sham Field, $295,000; Fresno Chandler Executive, $295,000; Madera Municipal, $295,000; Firebaugh, $110,000; Los Banos Municipal, $159,000; Gustine, $110,000; Castle Airport, $159,000; Merced Regional, $295,000; and Chowchilla, $159,000.
“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this new $4.6 million grant will deliver good-paying jobs while making renovations to Fresno-Yosemite International Airport,” Rep. Costa said. “By helping fund the airport’s future expansion plans, we will ensure that all travelers flying to and from the San Joaquin Valley will have an easier and safer journey.”
President Joe Biden signed the Act into law last month investing $1 trillion into the nation’s infrastructure. In addition to allocating $1.5 billion for airports, the act earmarks nearly $65 billion for public transportation. The money will also be spent to repair water infrastructure, strengthen energy infrastructure, combat wildfires, and to strengthen national security.
In addition to these guaranteed funds, airports can compete with others across the country for grants from an additional $5 billion nationally for terminal improvements. Projects that qualify for funding include: improvements to runways and taxiways, terminal development, and noise prevention. The law also includes an additional $5 billion nationally for FAA towers and facilities funding, which the FAA will distribute among airports in need.