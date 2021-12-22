Rate raises, dumping concerns County on SB 1383

“SB 1383 really focuses on that green cart, trying to move organics out of your gray cart and put it into the green cart,” Howard said. “It is taking organic material out of the disposal stream. The main reason for that…[the state] identified methane gas as the primary driver of greenhouse gas emissions, 75% more potent than carbon dioxide. Landfills contribute about 20% of the methane in California. 55-65% is from livestock.”

Because the legislation does not come with funding to help local jurisdictions ease in the change, Tulare County Supervisor Pete Vander Poel said he’s concerned that the cost will just trickle down to the ratepayers.

“I think the inventions of this legislation are good, getting consumable waste out of the landfills. Seems noble. However, there are unintended consequences and costs that are going to be borne by the County—it’s an unfunded mandate—which then we pass along the cost to the haulers,” Vander Poel said. “The haulers are then going to come back to us and ask for rate increases, and the consumer is ultimately going to be the one responsible for diverting the waste and paying the additional cost for the hauler to implement [SB 1383], and also pay the fines that are likely going to come if [the consumer] isn’t doing things properly.”

Howard said Waste Management, a Tulare County and countrywide hauler, predicts a $10.00 rise per residence, though he said he thinks that number may be over-exaggerated for Tulare County.

“You’re looking at let’s say a rate of let’s say $25.00 to $30.00, potentially going up another $10.00,” Howard said.