Rate raises, dumping concerns County on SB 1383

SB 1383, aimed at removing food waste from landfills and reducing methane emissions, will likely raise refuse rates and require jurisdictions to rescue at least 20% of edible food that is currently being disposed of as surplus by 2025
TULARE COUNTY – As Tulare County prepares for what county solid waste director Bryce Howard called “the most impactful ordinance in the solid waste arena for probably 30 years,” the board of supervisors discussed plans to comply with SB 1383 by the new year. The state law is aimed at reducing methane and short-lived climate pollutants at landfills, but the board is concerned the legislation might come with some unintended consequences.
“SB 1383 really focuses on that green cart, trying to move organics out of your gray cart and put it into the green cart,” Howard said. “It is taking organic material out of the disposal stream. The main reason for that…[the state] identified methane gas as the primary driver of greenhouse gas emissions, 75% more potent than carbon dioxide. Landfills contribute about 20% of the methane in California. 55-65% is from livestock.”
Because the legislation does not come with funding to help local jurisdictions ease in the change, Tulare County Supervisor Pete Vander Poel said he’s concerned that the cost will just trickle down to the ratepayers.
“I think the inventions of this legislation are good, getting consumable waste out of the landfills. Seems noble. However, there are unintended consequences and costs that are going to be borne by the County—it’s an unfunded mandate—which then we pass along the cost to the haulers,” Vander Poel said. “The haulers are then going to come back to us and ask for rate increases, and the consumer is ultimately going to be the one responsible for diverting the waste and paying the additional cost for the hauler to implement [SB 1383], and also pay the fines that are likely going to come if [the consumer] isn’t doing things properly.”
Howard said Waste Management, a Tulare County and countrywide hauler, predicts a $10.00 rise per residence, though he said he thinks that number may be over-exaggerated for Tulare County.
“You’re looking at let’s say a rate of let’s say $25.00 to $30.00, potentially going up another $10.00,” Howard said.
In Tulare County, it is not uncommon to see a mattress or other waste gathering dust in a farmers field or orchard. Supervisor Larry Micari, a retired sheriff’s deputy, said he fears raising rates may lead to more dumping.
“Throughout my entire years on patrol, I could tell when the county started charging more for mattresses, when they raised the fees on tires, because that’s what you saw them dumped everywhere,” Micari said. “We really need to come up with a program to help our county stay clean.”
In the more urbanized areas of the county, residents are required to pay for refuse services. In some of the more rural, unincorporated areas, however, refuse service is not required, and some elect to self-haul their trash to the landfill for a small fee, and clearly some of it never makes it there. Howard said the county can look into expanding some of those urban boundaries that dictate refuse service requirements.
“The urban boundaries have changed. We can look at that and see if requiring service in certain areas will help with some of those challenges,” Howard said.
Vander Poel said The Clean California Program, a competitive grant program counties can apply for and create programs to help beautify California, may be a funding option for picking up waste and trash.
“I hope that we are going to be putting forward some sort of grant application or program to help start cleaning up some of the areas in the county that are chronic dump sites,” Vander Poel said. “There’s state funding out there, and we should take advantage of it and try to get a program in place.”
SB 1383 will also require jurisdictions to rescue at least 20% of edible food that is currently being disposed of as surplus by 2025.
“Instead of just putting it in the compost, we’re looking for edible food recovery as well,” Howard said. “It is probably the most complex and difficult to implement, getting people to put food into their green cart…the food recovery piece is a bit more challenging.”
Howard said the process begins at food distributors, wholesalers and grocery stores, who will need to sign an agreement with a food recovery bank, organization or program, a process the County is required to be a part of. The second tier years down the road brings restaurants into the fold.
A two-year grace period will give time for jurisdictions to educate residents before fines for SB 1383 compliance begin.