Sequoia Riverlands Trust ups protected acres to 44K in 2021

SRT conducts their work in the midst of a high demand for housing and residential development, which has considerably raised the cost of living in places like Visalia, where city council has caught legal heat over throwing out their ag mitigation policy (AMP), a policy designed to slow or limit sprawl growth into farmland.

Another economic driver SRT bumps shoulders against is the shipping and warehousing business, which follows behind the over $7 billion ag industry as a frontrunner in Tulare County. Many cities’ general plans and zoning codes push warehouses to the outskirts of town and the industrial parks, where farmland lies or once did.

“The bad news is that once you lose that farmland, it’s gone forever, they’re not tearing down massive warehouses to return it to farming,” said SRT spokesperson Aaron Collins. “[A huge] percentage of our nation’s food comes from the San Joaquin Valley, and we’ve got big exports to countries overseas as well that we feed. You’ve only got five or six regions like the San Joaquin Valley that feed the whole world, it’s something to take very seriously.”

Additionally, SRT acquired two conservation easements in 2021 via its ongoing collaboration with Westervelt Ecological Services. The area conserved is located in Kern County and will insure the protection of 675 acres of high-quality natural, established, restored and/or enhanced habitat for blunt-nosed leopard lizard (Gambelia si/a), Tipton kangaroo rat (Dipodomys nitratoides nitratoides), and San Joaquin kit fox (Vulpes macrotis mutica). Portions of the land contain valley sink/saltbrush scrub and preserved waters of the United States including alkali pool, playa pool, alkali swale, and ditch habitats.

With funding from the Resource Legacy Fund (RLF) Grant, SRT acquired eight parcels of land totaling 75 acres within the Carrizo Plain National Monument (CPNM). These lands will become a part of the CPNM. CPNM is home to diverse communities of wildlife and plant species including several listed as threatened or endangered and is an area culturally important to Native Americans.