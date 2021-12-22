Visalia offers more of the ‘Human’ touch

The Human Bean opens its second location in Visalia on Ben Maddox, two more locations coming to Porterville
VISALIA – Visalia is ready to offer even more coffee to drivers in the city, but this time with a human touch.
The Human Bean has opened a new location at 1109 N. Ben Maddox in Visalia. This franchise location is owned and operated by Fred and Kellie Gibby of VTP Coffee, LLC. This will be their third The Human Bean location and their second in the city of Visalia. Their other location is in Tulare. The Gibby’s have plans to open two additional locations in Porterville in early 2022. Their hours will be 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
The Human Bean offers a rewards app and loyalty program where coffee lovers can get $2 off their first purchase and $5 for every 55 points they earn. The Human Bean rewards app also allows users to purchase their favorite drink with contactless payment. The Human Bean also offers a free birthday drink, exclusive offers, a $2 credit for every friend someone refers, and many more rewards with the app.
The Human Bean was founded in 1998 with a commitment to developing the very best coffee drive-thru in Southern Oregon. Early success led to franchising the brand and system in 2002. The Human Bean brand currently has over 300 locations open or under development in 25 states. The Human Bean will continue growth through approved franchisees sharing the same determination and commitment to the goals of this exceptional brand.