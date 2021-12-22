Visalia offers more of the ‘Human’ touch

The Human Bean opens its second location in Visalia on Ben Maddox, two more locations coming to Porterville

VISALIA – Visalia is ready to offer even more coffee to drivers in the city, but this time with a human touch.

The Human Bean has opened a new location at 1109 N. Ben Maddox in Visalia. This franchise location is owned and operated by Fred and Kellie Gibby of VTP Coffee, LLC. This will be their third The Human Bean location and their second in the city of Visalia. Their other location is in Tulare. The Gibby’s have plans to open two additional locations in Porterville in early 2022. Their hours will be 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.