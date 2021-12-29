Feds release $61.8M in drought relief to CVP

United States Bureau of Reclamation to allocate $61.8 million to the Central Valley Project to address ongoing drought needs

TULARE COUNTY – The United States Bureau of Reclamation (USBR) has announced they will be allocating $61.8 million to the Central Valley Project (CVP) to address ongoing drought needs in California.

“Most of the West, and specifically California’s Central Valley, the Klamath Basin in Oregon and California and the Colorado River Basin, were impacted by this past dry hydrologic year. Recent forecasts show minimal relief for water year 2022,” said reclamation commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton. “This funding will help protect those communities and ecosystems in the short term as we leverage our resources in the bipartisan infrastructure law to build long-term water resilience in the backdrop of climate change across the entire West.”