Dutch Bros. Coffee expands local footprint

Caffeine drink chain opens its first location in Tulare, third in Visalia and sixth in Tulare County
VISALIA – When Dutch Bros. Coffee first opened on Mooney Boulevard on Dec. 28, 2020, it said three more locations were likely on their way. Now, a year later, the coffee chain opened its third Visalia shop on Friday, Dec. 31. Cars filled the dual-lane drive-thru when the coffee chain site opened at 5 a.m.
“We’re stoked to open a new shop to better serve our community,” said Kai Hodges, operator of Dutch Bros Visalia.
Located at 3150 N. Demaree St., the new Dutch Bros. came shortly after Tulare opened its first late night caffeine fix on Dec. 28. Dutch Bros. now boasts its roast at six locations in Tulare County, including Dinuba and Porterville. The rapid expansion in Visalia has been particularly important for those living behind the first county location on Mooney Boulevard across from College of the Sequoias.
Those living in the beleaguered Beverly Glen neighborhood next to Dutch Bros.’ Mooney Boulevard location dealt with glaring lights, blaring speakers and snaring traffic patterns for the first four months the location was open. It wasn’t until April 2021 when residents said they were able to sleep easier and go back into their backyards after the manager closed down its walk-up window, turned off exterior lights, removed external speakers and rerouted traffic off Mooney Boulevard.
The conditional use permit for the Demaree location narrowly passed on a 3-2 vote by the Visalia Planning Commission over concerns about the Mooney location. At the meeting, Dutch Bros. contended additional locations would east the burden on the first site, and so far, it appears as if they were right.
For those who have been living in seclusion, Dutch Bros. serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, and energy drinks. Fan-favorite drinks include the Iced Golden Eagle Breve, Blended Double Rainbro Rebel and Palm Beach Lemonade. There is even a secret menu including specialty drinks such as the Peppermint Bliss cold brew, Hazelnut Truffle mocha and Glacier Peak Rebel energy drink.
Hours for the new location will be 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Headquartered in Grants Pass, Ore., where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it’s now sharing the “Dutch Luv” with more than 500 locations in 12 states. Dutch Luv-ers can earn points and rewards by downloading the Dutch Bros. app. For more information on the company, visit www.dutchbros.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.