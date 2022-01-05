Dutch Bros. Coffee expands local footprint

Located at 3150 N. Demaree St., the new Dutch Bros. came shortly after Tulare opened its first late night caffeine fix on Dec. 28. Dutch Bros. now boasts its roast at six locations in Tulare County, including Dinuba and Porterville. The rapid expansion in Visalia has been particularly important for those living behind the first county location on Mooney Boulevard across from College of the Sequoias.

Those living in the beleaguered Beverly Glen neighborhood next to Dutch Bros.’ Mooney Boulevard location dealt with glaring lights, blaring speakers and snaring traffic patterns for the first four months the location was open. It wasn’t until April 2021 when residents said they were able to sleep easier and go back into their backyards after the manager closed down its walk-up window, turned off exterior lights, removed external speakers and rerouted traffic off Mooney Boulevard.

The conditional use permit for the Demaree location narrowly passed on a 3-2 vote by the Visalia Planning Commission over concerns about the Mooney location. At the meeting, Dutch Bros. contended additional locations would east the burden on the first site, and so far, it appears as if they were right.