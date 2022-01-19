Farmersville planting future at Hwy 198 exit

As far as design goes, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Farmersville city manager Jennifer Gomez said their preliminary designs use shrubs and plants to imitate rows of crops with colored rocks to illustrate soil and water channels.

“We’re using an ag type theme there, but with a modern twist using a lot of low water, drought tolerant plants and some retaining walls,” Gomez said. “It’s really a big transformational look.”

Gomez said the plan also includes signing on the upper and lower retaining walls.

“On the lower retaining wall, we want to put our city motto, ‘strong roots, growing possibilities,’” Gomez said. “One of the elements that we want to incorporate into the higher retaining wall is the [city name] using blue and black rock. They’re large, transparent looking colored rocks that can be put into the retaining wall and backlit so it has a nice glow to it.”

The majority of the work would take place on the south side of Highway 198 to be seen on the way to the Sequoia National Forest.

“We see this as an economic development opportunity if we’re able to construct this, to help attract more businesses to develop right off of the highway,” Gomez said. “People that are traveling up to the mountains, driving right past there—it’s something that will certainly grab their attention, and that’s what we’re going for.”

The designs take into consideration public feedback from community outreach that was done at the city’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony, and conceptualized by Visalia-based landscape designer Sierra Designs.

Gomez estimated the cost of the Highway 198 exit project at around $4.3 million. Should the city be awarded the competitive grant, the rest of the funds will be used to make landscape improvements downtown and fund a litter abatement education campaign.