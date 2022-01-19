Lindsay reallocates ARPA dollars for fire cleanup

According to a staff report on ARPA allocations, “budget constrains and increased pipeline project costs have hindered the city’s ability to complete the water connection project.”

Instead of using the quarter-million allocation on the water project, City Manager Joe Tanner said they will use it to clean up the debris left by a devastating fire on the southeast corner of Honolulu Street and Elmwood Avenue.

The fire took place during the early morning hours of June 11, 2021. According to a city press release the fire was called in at 2:14 a.m., and the fire was at Cubias Accessories at 122 E. Honolulu. When the first unit arrived at 2:16 a.m. the entire building was engulfed in flames.

After an investigation it was determined that a freestanding refillable swamp cooler was plugged into a multiplex power strip. Lindsay Lt. Nicholas Nave said that the swamp cooler was overloading the circuit and running since somebody had left and closed the building for the night. Lt. Nave stated that the fire started with the water cooler overheating, but once the fire was ignited flames spread through crawlspaces and walls shared by the businesses on the corner of Honolulu and Elmwood Avenue. Nave added that the building did not have any fire suppression measures in place, such as sprinklers.

The only reason why firefighters were able to stop it where they did was because of a four-inch built in firewall. But in over six months since the fire, business owners have not kept up their end of bargain when it comes to cleanup, according to Tanner.

Tanner said it’s the city’s job to step in an do the clean up now, and during the Jan. 11 city council meeting last week, Tanner notified the council that none of the businesses affected had insurance. Councilmember Rosaena Sanchez was floored that none of the businesses had insurance, and asked the obvious question of whether they should have.

Tanner said that he was unsure but it is being investigated by city attorney Mario Zamora. Sanchez asked whether the city could require businesses to show proof of insurance if they are going to be in business in Lindsay. Tanner responded that they may be able to require it to obtain a business license in the future.

Like most things in the country, services are going up with inflation. Tanner said that he thinks that they can remove the debris with the $250,000 reallocated, but he worries that cost might go up with inflation and some of the money already allocated to downtown revitalization may be needed.

ARPA projects

Other aspects of Lindsay’s ARPA spending plan have much to do with water and sewer projects. According to their spending report the city will sink $1.3 million into a variety of water projects and $242,500 into sewer projects. The water projects are items that have been on hold by the city for years. With the $1.3 million the city plans to spend $140,000 on water system generators; $75,000 on an urban water management plan; $60,000 on a fire flow study; $350,000 on a water main line replacement at Lafayette Avenue and Sycamore Avenue; $250,000 in renovations at the water treatment facility; $350,000 for a disinfection by projects mitigation project; $45,000 for a turbidimeter replacement that measures suspended matter in a city’s water; and $29,350 for water treatment facility maintenance and upgrades.

The city has dedicated the rest of the money to series of other priorities. According to their spending plan report the city will spend $100,000 for a community grant program; $678,000 in economic development projects; $262,000 in parks projects; $96,000 in premium pay for eligible essential city employees; and $292,785 for project administration.