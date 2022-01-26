Local employers sign up for Visalia job fair

So far Green Rabbit, Amazon, BlueScope, California Dairies, Workforce Investment Board, United We Staff, ABLE Industries, Employment Connection, VF, Marriott Hotel, City of Visalia Transit Division, rePlanet Packaging, ProYouth, Tulare County Office of Education, Electric Motor Shop, Fresno Pacific University, Guardian Safety, VUSD, Tri-County Janitorial and CEST have thrown their hat in the ring at Proteus, 1440 N. Shirk this week.

Computers and copiers will be available for attendees to use to complete job applications, and coffee and pastries will be provided by Shelly Little CEO of PSU/Personnel Solutions Unlimited, a staffing and recruiting firm.

“The VEDC has held several job fairs over the years, and they have been successful and rewarding for the employers and employees,” VEDC chairperson Lisa Walsh said. “We are looking forward to seeing people connect and find opportunities that can literally change lives.”

Executive director Nancy Lockwood said the VEDC had strong turnout for its last job fair held at California Dairies, Inc. in January 2020 but skipped last January due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lockwood said the VEDC is banking on the fact many people who left the workforce during the pandemic are ready to go back to work since additional unemployment assistance from the state ran out at the beginning of September.

“This is an opportunity for them to come learn what is out there and what is available to fit their lifestyle and their family,” Lockwood said.

Only a few industry sectors are down in Tulare County from a year ago, such as wholesale trade, finance and insurance, education, healthcare, hotels, and local government, according to the Employment Development Department’s November Labor Market Report, the most recent available. Sectors on the upswing for adding positions are agriculture, construction, manufacturing, transportation, retail and arts, entertainment and recreation. Unemployment in Tulare County is currently at its lowest point since the pandemic began yet many businesses are needing to fill vacant positions or are hiring for new ones.

“This might also be a test to see if people truly don’t want to work or if they are waiting for more flexible options,” Lockwood said.

The Visalia Economic Development Corporation is a nonprofit organization formed in 1996 to help businesses thrive and create jobs. Members support the work of the VEDC through annual dues, with additional financial support from the city of Visalia.

For more information about the VEDC, visit www.visaliaedc.com.