More eateries on the way in Tulare

Panda Express, two other eateries sent through site plan review in Tulare, including a restaurant and bar-residential mixed-use
TULARE – It appears that the new In-N-Out and Raising Cane’s have not quite satiated Tulare residents’ appetites.
The two new additions to Prosperity Avenue have been an initial success, and a slew of new restaurants have recently passed through Tulare’s site plan review process. A Panda Express and coffee kiosk have been planned for 1108 E. Bardsley Ave. Both businesses plan to have drive-thrus built.
A mixed use renovation at 147 S. K Street has also been put through site plan review. The property is currently a dilapidated building, and the proposed remodel is for a restaurant and bar on the ground floor—tenants have yet to be named—with a residential component above.
In other news, Kakkar Industries is planning construction of a new metal building with office space, restrooms, a truck dock and parking at Q Place off of Bardsley Avenue. Singh Smog Shop is planning on opening a shop at 1088 Mooney Blvd.