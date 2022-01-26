More eateries on the way in Tulare

Panda Express, two other eateries sent through site plan review in Tulare, including a restaurant and bar-residential mixed-use

TULARE – It appears that the new In-N-Out and Raising Cane’s have not quite satiated Tulare residents’ appetites.

The two new additions to Prosperity Avenue have been an initial success, and a slew of new restaurants have recently passed through Tulare’s site plan review process. A Panda Express and coffee kiosk have been planned for 1108 E. Bardsley Ave. Both businesses plan to have drive-thrus built.