Visalia restaurants dish up new menus

The annual event is organized by the Downtown Visalians merchant group.

“Visalia’s restaurants are known for their mix of menus and wide variety of seasonal specialties,” Steve Nelsen, executive director at Downtown Visalians, said. “Restaurant month is a great way for visitors to experience the local food scene and for local residents to discover new favorites.”

The list of participating restaurants is varied and includes some of Visalia’s most popular venues like The Vintage Press, Elderwood at the Darling Hotel, Sequoia Brewing Company, Component Coffee Lab, Velascos and Corby’s Rock n Roll Heroes.

With a true farm-to-table mentality, USA Today and Rand McNally named the charming town one of “America’s Best Small Towns for Food.”

How it works

Participation is easy and no tickets are required. Simply check the list of participating restaurants, make a reservation if needed and enjoy. While the event is in-person, many restaurants offer take-out options for those wishing to dine at home.

Downtown Visalians will award prizes to participants including Downtown Visalia gift checks that can be used at restaurants throughout downtown. Find complete details on the Downtown Visalia web site downtownvisalia.com/dtv-restaurant-month.

Visit Visalia offers these tips for a fun and tasty experience:

Find a restaurant – Curate a list of restaurants to try throughout the month. A complete list is available at downtownvisalia.com/dtv-restaurant-month.

Dine-in or take-out – Make reservations early or get take-out anytime in February* during restaurant business hours.

Share your experience – Share photos and positive comments on social media using #DTVRestaurantMonth.

Eat out often – With lots of restaurants to choose from, diners are sure to find new favorites try all month long.

Tip generously – The hospitality industry has been working hard during these challenging times. Remember that supply chain and staffing issues exist but restaurants are working hard to provide the best dining experience possible. Be kind.

While participating restaurants will be serving up the goods all month long, there are several blackout dates. The program will pause during the World Ag Expo, Feb. 8, 9 and 10, as well as for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14.