Bank of the Sierra gifts Lindsay entire building

Bank of the Sierra gifts the city of Lindsay old Lindsay Church of Christ building to be used for community services
LINDSAY – Banks aren’t known for giving high dollar items away, but on Friday, Jan. 28 they gave an entire building to the city of Lindsay. In a single donation the Bank of the Sierra handed their building at 284 E. Hermosa Ave. to Lindsay in hopes that they turn the dilapidated former church into something that can help the community.
The 1926 fixer-upper was previously occupied by Lindsay Church of Christ, or Iglesia de Cristo before it was foreclosed in August of 2020. The 4,800 square-foot building is valued at $31,500 based on a real estate appraisal report. It was listed by Sierra Real Estate for $90,000 in 2019.
Lindsay City Manager Joe Tanner said Bank of the Sierra approached the city a few months ago to gauge their interest in taking on the property to use for community services. The city paid escrow fees and transferred ownership, and plans to use the building to enhance community services in Lindsay.
“We’re envisioning multiple nonprofits working out of that location,” Tanner said. “The Small Business Development Center may use some office space there. An organization like Community Services Employment Training (CSET) may have a couple offices there—organizations like that.”
Tanner said there was a small fire in the building in 2020 and the property will require new electrical, among other construction and remodeling needs. City staff has recommended $200,000 out of the city’s $3.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to renovate the newly-city-owned property, but it has yet to be approved by the city council.
City staff’s recommendation falls in-line with Lindsay’s plans for their ARPA funds. Tanner said $1.8 million is ticketed for water and sewer projects, with the remaining $1.4 million to be focused on downtown—which has also had its share of electrical fires of late—and other economic development activity.