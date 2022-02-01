Bank of the Sierra gifts Lindsay entire building

Bank of the Sierra gifts the city of Lindsay old Lindsay Church of Christ building to be used for community services

LINDSAY – Banks aren’t known for giving high dollar items away, but on Friday, Jan. 28 they gave an entire building to the city of Lindsay. In a single donation the Bank of the Sierra handed their building at 284 E. Hermosa Ave. to Lindsay in hopes that they turn the dilapidated former church into something that can help the community.

The 1926 fixer-upper was previously occupied by Lindsay Church of Christ, or Iglesia de Cristo before it was foreclosed in August of 2020. The 4,800 square-foot building is valued at $31,500 based on a real estate appraisal report. It was listed by Sierra Real Estate for $90,000 in 2019.