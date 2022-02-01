Water agencies break ground on work-around for sunken canal

Phase 1 of repairs to Friant-Kern Canal will construct a new bypass canal along 10 miles between Porterville and Ducor

Terra bella – Local, state and federal agencies and officials gathered in rural Tulare County Jan. 25 to break ground on a massive project to unclog the main surface water arterial for the San Joaquin Valley’s eastside.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which owns the canal, the Friant Water Authority, which operates the canal, and California Department of Water Resources, which regulates the water within it, held a joint a press conference along the banks of the Friant-Kern Canal near the intersection of Avenue 95 and Road 208 west of Terra Bella to celebrate the groundbreaking of a $187 million construction project to restore capacity in a 10-mile portion of the canal.

“While many water projects throughout the West take decades to plan and implement, this project is turning dirt today and will in a few short years restore critical water deliveries that support the San Joaquin Valley’s businesses, communities, and farms,” Friant Water Authority Chief Executive Officer Jason Phillips said . “This effort wouldn’t be possible without the support of our local, federal, and state partners, all of whom deserve credit for this major milestone.”