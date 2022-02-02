Visalia firm wins award for engineering excellence

The project was an emergency response for the county of Fresno to quickly implement a plan for best management practices (BMPs) that would stabilize slopes and protect infrastructure.

Forecasted winter weather conditions dictated the emergency timeline and so QK specialists in Stormwater Pollution Prevention and Erosion and Sediment Control responded to a request for services from the county.

Once teams were deployed, QK used GPS technology software to assess damage and needs. The software specialists photograph, markup, and geotag each individual location. With the assistance of our Geographic Information Systems (GIS) team, an assessment layer was able to be added to the county’s existing map, assisting the county to physically see and identify priority locations for BMPs.

Part of QK’s responsibility was to locate and assess culverts and damage done by both the fire, and the equipment needed to fight it. Culverts allow water to pass under roads and bridges to prevent flooding and erosion.

The software helped QK calculate the type and quantity of best management practices needed and was used to assist the county in prioritizing and staging projects. QK also managed the implementation of best management practices by the California Conservation Corps (CCC), without whom the work couldn’t have been completed as swiftly as it was. The best management practices were in place prior to the first snowfall and the county acknowledged they were working. Because of this work, 12 water systems affecting more than 675,000 county residents were protected.

More detail can be found at www.qkinc.com/uncategorized/qk-creek-fire-post-fire-erosion-control-project.

Another firm with a Visalia office was among the ACEC’s 2022 award winners. Provost & Pritchard Consulting Group, with offices in Clovis and Visalia, received a Merit Award for their work on the Turnipseed Water Bank Phase III Expansion Project in Tulare County. In all, sixteen projects earned the prestigious Honor Award distinction, 20 were recognized with Merit Awards, and 10 Commendation Awards were granted.

“These ACEC California engineering firms are being honored for their exceptional degree of innovation, intricacy, accomplishment, and value,” said Brad Diede, executive director of ACEC California. “Californians deserve a reliable drinking water supply, safe and efficient transportation systems along with safe bicycle and pedestrian routes, structurally sound stadiums and residential buildings, and better infrastructure on all fronts. Our firms are committed to building a better California.”

The winner of the Golden State Award, an honor bestowed on the best overall project, will be announced at the Engineering Excellence Awards virtual celebration Feb. 3, 2022. The awards celebration is also a fundraiser for the ACEC California Scholarship Foundation 501(c)3, which provides scholarship awards to graduate and undergraduate students who are recognized for their notable and outstanding academic achievements.

Honor Award winners are eligible to enter the national level Engineering Excellence Awards competition in Washington, DC.

ACEC California’s annual Engineering Excellence Awards competition recognizes outstanding achievements in engineering and land surveying projects completed by California firms. Entries are accepted into one of 12 project categories: studies, research and consulting engineering services; building/technology systems; structural systems; surveying and mapping technology; environmental; waste and storm water; water resources; transportation; special projects; small projects; energy; and industrial and manufacturing processes and facilities.