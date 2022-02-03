Chef’Store cooks up newest location in Visalia

Restaurant and home-chef supply store will hold a Feb. 19 grand opening for Mooney Blvd. location
VISALIA– Making meals at home became a favorite pastime for many families during the pandemic and now local home chefs will have a store to feed their new found hobby.
On Feb. 2, US Foods Holding Corp. announced plans to open a new location in Visalia, Calif. Chef’Store is a one-stop-shop for restaurant operators, food industry professionals, community groups and at-home chefs to quickly stock up, replenish, or fill in ingredients and supplies in a variety of sizes and offerings. The new 30,000-square-foot store will feature a wide selection of restaurant-quality products at wholesale prices, including fresh meat, produce, dairy and deli items as well as frozen seafood. Customers will also be able to shop for baking ingredients, beverages, catering essentials, and janitorial supplies and other restaurant essentials. No membership is required to shop at the store.
Chef’Store, located at 4236 S. Mooney Blvd., replaces the Savon Furniture stores in the Packwood Creek shopping center. The Visalia store will be the chain’s 81st location nationwide and 15th in California, with the nearest store in Modesto. The store will hold a grand-opening celebration on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. The event is open to the public and will include free food and snacks, giveaways and a $100 gift card raffle every hour.
“We are excited to bring Chef’Store to the growing communities of Visalia in south-central California and Lynchburg in the Southeast region,” said John Mathews, vice president of sales and marketing for Chef’Store in a released statement. “Whether you are an industry professional looking to fill in between your regular delivery orders or an at-home chef seeking restaurant-quality products, our teams look forward to welcoming all customers to Chef’Store for all of their culinary needs.”
The Visalia Chef’Store will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit www.chefstore.com.
Formerly known as Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores, US Foods acquired the company and rebranded them as Chef’Store in February 2021. US Foods is a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology, and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill.