Chef’Store cooks up newest location in Visalia

Restaurant and home-chef supply store will hold a Feb. 19 grand opening for Mooney Blvd. location

VISALIA– Making meals at home became a favorite pastime for many families during the pandemic and now local home chefs will have a store to feed their new found hobby.

On Feb. 2, US Foods Holding Corp. announced plans to open a new location in Visalia, Calif. Chef’Store is a one-stop-shop for restaurant operators, food industry professionals, community groups and at-home chefs to quickly stock up, replenish, or fill in ingredients and supplies in a variety of sizes and offerings. The new 30,000-square-foot store will feature a wide selection of restaurant-quality products at wholesale prices, including fresh meat, produce, dairy and deli items as well as frozen seafood. Customers will also be able to shop for baking ingredients, beverages, catering essentials, and janitorial supplies and other restaurant essentials. No membership is required to shop at the store.