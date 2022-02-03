City to convert Riverway Drive to a cul-de-sac

New subdivision at north edge of town requires Visalia to halt through traffic on roadway running on the northern edge of Riverway Sports Park
VISALIA – Parents using Riverway Drive as a shortcut to Riverway Elementary School will have to find a new route this month, and for every month after that.
Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22, West Riverway Drive will be closed to through traffic as the city begins constructing a cul-de-sac on the road just west of Giddings Street. Riverway Drive runs along the north edge of Riverway Sports Park and the road currently connects Dinuba Boulevard to Mooney Boulevard.
The work will demolish the existing asphalt and construct a new section or road to form the cul-de-sac.
“Due to the extent of road work for the cul-de-sac, construction will extend through March 15th, 2022,” Visalia civil engineer Diego Corvera said.
Once construction begins, traffic through Riverway Avenue, between Giddings Street and Dinuba Boulevard, will be restricted and the roadway will be closed to through traffic. Riverway Avenue will be permanently closed to westbound traffic from Dinuba Boulevard following the completion of construction.
“Traffic delays are to be expected, and we encourage travelers to follow the detour or seek an alternative route. As we approach construction of the project, updated detour routes will be provided,” added Corvera.
Covera said the Riverway Drive is being closed to through traffic based on traffic study done of a new Lennar subdivision, tentatively called River Island Ranch, being built east of Dinuba Boulevard and north of Shannon Parkway. Lennar is proposing to build 85, 3-5 bedroom homes ranging from $392,000 to $475,000. Due to the size of the subdivision, Corvera said Riverway Drive was projected to have a near failing grade for delays in the next 5-20 years based on the number of trips per day on the stretch of road.
For more information, contact Diego Corvera, civil engineer for the city of Visalia, at (559) 713-4209 or at [email protected]