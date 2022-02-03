City to convert Riverway Drive to a cul-de-sac

New subdivision at north edge of town requires Visalia to halt through traffic on roadway running on the northern edge of Riverway Sports Park

VISALIA – Parents using Riverway Drive as a shortcut to Riverway Elementary School will have to find a new route this month, and for every month after that.

Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22, West Riverway Drive will be closed to through traffic as the city begins constructing a cul-de-sac on the road just west of Giddings Street. Riverway Drive runs along the north edge of Riverway Sports Park and the road currently connects Dinuba Boulevard to Mooney Boulevard.

The work will demolish the existing asphalt and construct a new section or road to form the cul-de-sac.