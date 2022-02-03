Jorge Cortes leads 2022 Rawhide as first year team manager

The Visalia Rawhide will be led by first year manager Jorge Cortes, other coaches announced for 2022 season

VISALIA – The Arizona Diamondbacks announced their coaching staves for their minor league teams for the 2022 season, including the group that will lead the Visalia Rawhide, their Single-A affiliate. At the helm for the Rawhide will be first season manager Jorge Cortes.

In 2019, he helped the Jackson Generals become Southern League Champions. Cortes spent last season as the bench coach for the Reno Aces, but 2022 marks his sixth season with the Diamondbacks and first season managing.