Rainless January ends wet winter optimism, indicates a prolonged drought

California Department of Water Resources latest snowpack survey has statewide snowpack at 92% of average, down from 160% at the end of 2021

TULARE COUNTY – A wet end to 2021 brought temporary relief to the parched Central Valley, but a rainless January in Tulare County has dried up any optimism on an end to the drought.

Climatetoolbox.org precipitation datasets show January 2022 was the driest year on record for Tulare County, much of the San Joaquin Valley and the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

The California Department of Water Resources’ (DWR) latest snow survey at Philips Station in the Sierra Nevada has the statewide snowpack at 92% of average for Feb. 1, compared to 160% at the end of 2021. DWR Director Karla Nemeth said California is definitely still in a drought.