Tulare hospital district still without full board

District 1 seat remains vacant at Tulare Local Health Care District, highlighting struggle to get residents into public service

TULARE – The Tulare Local Health Care District has been unable to find a candidate to fill the District 1 board vacancy left by now-CEO Phil Smith within the 60-day timeframe.

The task now moves up the chain of command to the Tulare County Board of Supervisors. If they cannot find a suitable candidate, the hospital district would need to pay for a special election. It just so happens there’s a big election coming up in November, which hospital district counsel Jason Howard said could work in the district’s favor.

“If the Board of Supervisors takes no action, the district is required to hold an election to fill the position,” Howard said at the Jan. 26 board meeting. “Based on the election timing rules, that effectively puts you out to the November election anyways.”