Tulare building towards a housing boom

City planning department says Tulare has 3,500 houses under construction or planned for construction in a city of 20,000 existing homes
TULARE – Tulare County’s second largest city is about to get much larger.
The city of Tulare is poised for growth as housing developers have begun construction or submitted plans to construct thousands of single-family and multifamily dwellings in a town that saw just 120 homes built last year. That would be more than Tulare’s larger neighbor Visalia which saw 840 home permits issued in 2021 including 200 multifamily units.
The figures were provided by Tulare City Planner Steve Sopp who said there are 570 lots currently under construction in four Tulare subdivisions, the largest being Willow Glenn, a 332-lot subdivision at Mooney Boulevard and Pacific Avenue.
Sopp said there are also five subdivisions totaling about 1,200 homes where “construction is imminent.” The list of those slated for construction include Santa Fe Commons, a 138-unit affordable multi-family housing development by Self-help Enterprises on the northwest corner of Ulema Avenue and West Street.
The bulk of the new construction, more than 1,700 units, will be in six subdivisions still in the “entitlement process” with the city planning department. The largest of these pending subdivisions is the Chandler Grove Annexation on the east side of town. This is an annexation of approximately 227 acres (COS property may be included making it much larger) that includes 437 single family units, 201 medium density units, and 600 multi-family units. Another large multi-family project is the Corvina Avenue Apartments, a 208-unit, multi-family development near the outlet mall on the northeast corner of Retherford Street and Corvina Avenue alignment.
That is a total of about 3,500 new dwelling units underway or planned in a city of about 20,000 existing homes.
“This is a big jump from an average of about 300 new homes built per year,” Sopp said.
That doesn’t mean thousands of new units will be built in one year but the scale of the pipeline shows growth is going to happen and not just in Visalia anymore but in the county’s second largest city, too. Things were quiet for the past few years but there has recently been a flood of interest, Sopp said.
Among the list of home builders in Tulare is San Joaquin Valley Homes, the busiest builder in the past year, national builder DR Horton, local favorite Daley Homes and industry leader Lennar Homes.