Tulare building towards a housing boom

City planning department says Tulare has 3,500 houses under construction or planned for construction in a city of 20,000 existing homes

TULARE – Tulare County’s second largest city is about to get much larger.

The city of Tulare is poised for growth as housing developers have begun construction or submitted plans to construct thousands of single-family and multifamily dwellings in a town that saw just 120 homes built last year. That would be more than Tulare’s larger neighbor Visalia which saw 840 home permits issued in 2021 including 200 multifamily units.

The figures were provided by Tulare City Planner Steve Sopp who said there are 570 lots currently under construction in four Tulare subdivisions, the largest being Willow Glenn, a 332-lot subdivision at Mooney Boulevard and Pacific Avenue.