Visalia Budweiser distributor laying off 68 employees

Bueno Beverage tells the state it will lay off half of its workers on Feb. 14; Mexican, craft beers increase in market share as Budweiser and Coors start to fall off

VISALIA – Bueno Beverage, the Visalia-based Budweiser beer distributor, will lay off 68 workers later this month, according to the state.

The anticipated layoffs were listed on the Employment Development Department’s (EDD) Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) system on Jan. 25. The WARN notice says the layoffs are permanent and will be effective Feb. 14. Employers with at least 75 full and part-time employees for the last six months are required to file a WARN notice 60 days before the layoff is to take effect if they are laying off at least 50 employees. The California law is intended to provide advance notice to employees and their families to allow them to adjust to the potential loss of employment, time to seek alternative jobs and, if necessary, and time to obtain skills training or retraining to successfully compete in the job market.