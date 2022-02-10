U.S. Cold Storage announces 3.8 million cubic foot facility in Tulare

United States Cold Storage will add $31 million expansion next to its Tulare North Facility on Walnut Avenue in Tulare

TULARE – United States Cold Storage, with 42 Refrigerated, Chill, and Ambient Storage and Distribution Facilities across the United States has announced it has received board approval to break ground and begin construction of a 3.8 million cubic foot facility on 39 acres adjacent to its Tulare North Facility located on Walnut Avenue in Tulare.

This $31 million expansion will include two large multi-temperature storage rooms, along with refrigerated docks, and employee wellness areas. The expansion will enable the facility to store an additional estimated 51,000,000 pounds of food products, food ingredients, and packaging materials. This expansion will also enable the facility to increase its annual throughput by an additional 246,000,000 pounds. United States Cold Storage expects the new expansion to be in operation at some point during the 4th quarter of 2022.