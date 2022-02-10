U.S. Cold Storage announces 3.8 million cubic foot facility in Tulare

United States Cold Storage will add $31 million expansion next to its Tulare North Facility on Walnut Avenue in Tulare
TULARE – United States Cold Storage, with 42 Refrigerated, Chill, and Ambient Storage and Distribution Facilities across the United States has announced it has received board approval to break ground and begin construction of a 3.8 million cubic foot facility on 39 acres adjacent to its Tulare North Facility located on Walnut Avenue in Tulare.
This $31 million expansion will include two large multi-temperature storage rooms, along with refrigerated docks, and employee wellness areas. The expansion will enable the facility to store an additional estimated 51,000,000 pounds of food products, food ingredients, and packaging materials. This expansion will also enable the facility to increase its annual throughput by an additional 246,000,000 pounds. United States Cold Storage expects the new expansion to be in operation at some point during the 4th quarter of 2022.
United States Cold Storage is based in Camden, New Jersey, and its parent company, Swire, is based in London, England. This expansion has been in the planning for numerous months, but with the pandemic, and extremely high costs of materials, United States Cold Storage said the project has gone through multiple delays. This expansion is a result of current customer growth locally, and nationally.
United States Cold Storage declined an interview with The Sun-Gazette to provide any further information.
Josh McDonnell, Tulare’s assistant city manager, said the city is incredibly pleased United States Cold Storage has decided to expand their Tulare operations.
“3.8 million square feet of storage capacity would equate to a substantial number of jobs,” McDonnel said. “It’s a win for all involved parties, primarily for the residents of Tulare County.”
The project is still in the preliminary stages, and would need to submit plans and receive building permits from the city. Tulare mayor Dennis Mederos said he looks forward to the continued relationship with United States Cold Storage.
“U.S. Cold Storage has been a key partner and excellent employer in the city of Tulare since 1990,” Mederos said. “We look forward to assisting them with this major expansion and continuing our successful relationship for many years to come.”