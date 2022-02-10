Water agencies attempt to put more water into parched Teviston

The Board of Supervisors apply for state grants to fund groundwater recharge pilot project for rural town south of Pixley

TULARE COUNTY – The parched town of Teviston has been devastated by drought. The throes of the 2012-2016 drought forced the town’s community services district to pump more water out of the ground for its 1,200 residents to survive sweltering summers. Two years later, the mostly farmworking community members couldn’t drink what little water they had because it was contaminated with a cancer-causing chemical. And last summer, water stopped flowing to the 350 homes for more than a month, as residents were forced to bathe out of buckets and subsist on deliveries of bottled water.

Teviston taps were eventually turned back on following a project to repair the town’s only well, which had failed for the third time since 2012. It will likely fail again because the well is just a symptom of a larger problem – the water below the surface continues to be sucked out clogging the pump with the sand that remains.