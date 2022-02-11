Governor signs additional COVID relief for businesses, employees

Governor Gavin Newsom signs SB 113, SB 114 giving employees access to supplemental paid sick leave through Sept. 30, $6.1 billion in tax credits, grants for small business relief

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom signed a duo of COVID relief bills at a small business in Oakland on Feb. 9, a prelude to the anticipated “endemic” plan to be unveiled next week.

“As California continues to lead the nation’s economic recovery, today’s action deepens our commitment to supporting the workers and businesses that have sustained us all during this unprecedented pandemic and are driving our economy,” Newsom said.

He added that the bills are intended to ensure that workers have the time they need to take care of themselves and their loved ones, in addition to expanding California’s small business relief grant program.