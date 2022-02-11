Lindsay open to mobile food vendors after passing fees

Mobile food vendors will be charged $150 per year for a permit, $45 per year for their business license

LINDSAY – Mobile food vendors now know what they have to pay to drive into town to serve hungry Lindsay residents.

The Lindsay City Council voted unanimously to approve fees and permits for mobile food vendors. According to a city staff report, based on other cities with a comparable size and population staff recommended a $150 annual permit fee on top of the $45 annual business license. This is the final step in the process before food trucks could come into town.