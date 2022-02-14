Local rental market rips into homelessness solutions

Skyrocketing rental prices, not enough local inventory and less-than-perfect legislation hamper homelessness efforts

TULARE COUNTY – Finding a place to rent in Tulare County has become ultra competitive, and low supply paired with rising prices are having consequences on those most in need of housing.

A January survey of 76 local nonprofits and government workers showed two-thirds of respondents said affordable rental housing is the greatest need in Visalia. But a quick drive through Tulare County’s biggest city will reveal more subdivisions of single-family homes being built.

Mill Creek Property Management, a large property management firm in Tulare County, has been dealing with far more single-family homes than other types of units. Jason Hutton, general manager and broker of Mill Creek said the company does offer apartments, but their newer clients seem to be bringing them more single family-homes.