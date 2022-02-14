SJV Homes pulls almost 500 building permit in 2021

Home building company SJV Homes closed 449 homes last year, plans on six new communities to open in 2022

VISALIA – The rental market in Tulare County has been abysmal, and housing prices are not much better. The only answer to the problem is to build more homes and that is what some developers have tried to do.

San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) announced on Thursday, Feb. 10 that they closed 449 homes in 2021 and are opening at least six new communities and selling out at three other neighborhoods.

SJV Homes was particularly busy in Tulare and Kings counties last year, with more building permits pulled than any other builder, including some of America’s top public homebuilders. It pulled 481 building permits in 2021.They stated that momentum will continue into 2022 when they open new communities on top of the 12 that are currently up for sale.