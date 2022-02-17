Over 200 exhibitors renew spaces after 2022 World Ag Expo

In its return to in-person showcases the 2022 World Ag Expo was an unqualified success with vendors already renewing spaces for next year
TULARE – The much awaited return of the World Ag Expo concluded on Feb. 10 after three days of the show’s first live run since 2020.
The World Ag Expo is the largest annual outdoor agriculture exposition in the world, and was held in Tulare every year before going virtual in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show returned to Tulare this year, hosting 98,387 attendees and 1,272 exhibitors on 2.6 million square feet of exhibition space.
“It went so well. Not only did we come back and put on a show, and it was amazing, but really good quality buyers were there and our exhibitors were thrilled,” said Jennifer Fawkes, marketing manager for the International Agri-Center.
The expo offers opportunities for both large and small agricultural companies to network with buyers and attendees, offer demonstrations of products and equipment and highlight recent advances in the industry.
Advancements in ag tech was the highlight of this year’s event, with nine of the ten winners of the show’s Top 10 New Products contest being tech-forward items. The show also held over 100 educational seminars, demonstrations and workshops covering topics like dairy, irrigation, livestock and professional development.
“People were excited to be there, we had great weather for people to be out in the sunshine, plenty of room to move around, and lots of new, innovative things to see,” Fawkes said. “Overall, it was just fantastic, the best we could ever hope for.”
Fawkes said that by the last day of the show, over 200 exhibitors had already renewed their space for 2023.
The 2023 World Ag Expo will be held February 14-16. Space renewals are now being accepted from 2022 exhibitors. Potential exhibitors can begin requesting space on March 1, 2022 at www.worldagexpo.org.