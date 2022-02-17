Over 200 exhibitors renew spaces after 2022 World Ag Expo

In its return to in-person showcases the 2022 World Ag Expo was an unqualified success with vendors already renewing spaces for next year

TULARE – The much awaited return of the World Ag Expo concluded on Feb. 10 after three days of the show’s first live run since 2020.

The World Ag Expo is the largest annual outdoor agriculture exposition in the world, and was held in Tulare every year before going virtual in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show returned to Tulare this year, hosting 98,387 attendees and 1,272 exhibitors on 2.6 million square feet of exhibition space.

“It went so well. Not only did we come back and put on a show, and it was amazing, but really good quality buyers were there and our exhibitors were thrilled,” said Jennifer Fawkes, marketing manager for the International Agri-Center.