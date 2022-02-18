Woodlake prioritizes parks with sales tax funding

The city of Woodlake will prioritize parks and recreation with funds from Measures R and S

WOODLAKE – The city of Woodlake made parks and recreation a top priority when it came to allocating funds from Measure R, a local one cent sales tax, and Measure S, a tax on cannabis businesses.

The measures were approved by voters in 2017 in order to generate money for Woodlake’s parks and recreation, public safety and infrastructure needs. A citizen’s oversight committee meeting was held on Feb. 9 to discuss how the funds raised from both measures have been spent.

“Parks came up as the top priority, and that’s been our top priority for spending,” said Jason Waters, Community Services Director for the City of Woodlake.