Woodlake prioritizes parks with sales tax funding

The city of Woodlake will prioritize parks and recreation with funds from Measures R and S
WOODLAKE – The city of Woodlake made parks and recreation a top priority when it came to allocating funds from Measure R, a local one cent sales tax, and Measure S, a tax on cannabis businesses.
The measures were approved by voters in 2017 in order to generate money for Woodlake’s parks and recreation, public safety and infrastructure needs. A citizen’s oversight committee meeting was held on Feb. 9 to discuss how the funds raised from both measures have been spent.
“Parks came up as the top priority, and that’s been our top priority for spending,” said Jason Waters, Community Services Director for the City of Woodlake.
The two measures are expected to bring in $1,470,000 during this fiscal year. $1,442,000 of that money, along with some funds left over from last year, will be spent on parks and recreation.
Waters said there was a focus on improvements made to Woodlake City Park, including a new pavilion, walkway and lighting, as well as preparations for Antelope Creek Park, which is scheduled to be completed in 2023. Antelope Creek Park’s 20-acre property was purchased with funding from Measure S and will include a playground and picnic area, dog park, mile-long walking trail and a skate park, along with athletic fields and courts.
Funds from the two measures were also spent on employing one full time police officer, purchasing a police vehicle and improving streets and roads throughout the city.
“The committee seems to be very happy with how the money has been spent thus far,” Waters said.