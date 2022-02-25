World’s leading cheese company to expand Kraft plant in Tulare

French-owned Lactalis acquired the $38 million Tulare facility and two others in the U.S. last November

TULARE – Say cheese, Tulare, because the city’s top crop is growing in value.

City of Tulare officials have been told by the new owner of the Kraft Cheese plant along Highway 99 in Tulare that they will expand the facility adding a new cheese line to several varieties produced at the plant. French-owned Lactalis completed the year-long process of purchasing three Kraft plants last November.