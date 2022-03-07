Planned Parenthood pulls out of Mooney location

Developer of the proposed clinic says the location has become too controversial to avoid impacts to Planned Parenthood and neighboring retailers

VISALIA – Planned Parenthood in Visalia will not relocate its healthcare center to Mooney Boulevard after the clinic and developer agreed to pull out of the project under appeal with city council.

According to the Visalia City Council’s March 7 agenda, the applicant proposing the Planned Parenthood clinic, The Orosco Group, requested an “indefinite continuance” on Friday afternoon before the agenda was posted. Patrick Orosco, co-partner of The Orosco Group, said the location had become too controversial to avoid impacts to both the clinic and neighboring retailers and forced his office to seek a new tenant for the building and for Planned Parenthood to seek a new location in a different part of town.

“We understand that the potential for disruption to day-to-day commerce on Mooney Boulevard associated with the controversy differentiated that location from other potential locations as one that came with a greater cost to the city than other possible solutions,” Orosco said.

He went on to say both his office and the clinic believe the services offered by Planned Parenthood in Visalia are necessary as evidenced by their 20 years in the community without any issues prior to discussing a move to this specific location.