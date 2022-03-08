Supply issues pump gas prices to record highs in Tulare County

California’s average price per gallon spikes to nearly $5.50, shatters previous records set in 2012 and 2008
TULARE COUNTY – As families began making summer vacation travel arrangements for the first time in three years, they may decide to cancel again as gas prices spike to all-time highs.
California gas prices reached $5.444 per gallon on March 8, up $1.69 from a year ago, according to AAA. That shattered the previous record of $4.671 in October 2012, when a Southern California oil refinery lost power creating a temporary spike in prices, and $4.61 in June 2008, amidst trading uncertainties during the financial crisis. The national average price per gallon was at $4.173 on March 8, also higher than the previous record of $4.114 in 2008.
Tulare County’s average price has remained among the cheapest in the state at $5.303 per gallon as of press time, the 16th lowest in the state, but has skyrocketed by 58 cents in the last week, 73 cents in the last month and $1.65 in the last year.
Mono County along the Nevada border was already over $6 per gallon while Sierra County, also along the Nevada border, was the lowest at $5.099. The cheapest gas in Tulare County was at Willie’s Market in Lindsay at $4.49 per gallon cash, according to driver reports at CaliforniaGasPrices.com.
Diesel prices were $5.789 per gallon in Tulare County as of March 8, up more than $2 from a year ago. The cheapest diesel prices in the county were reported at $4.89 per gallon at a Chevron at Plaza Drive and Crowley Avenue in Visalia.
“In addition to oil prices spiking due to concerns about Russian oil supply being removed from Western markets, Southern California is experiencing some supply issues that tend to happen during the spring when refineries typically undergo maintenance,” said Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe. “The California Energy Commission reported that the state’s gasoline stocks are down by about six percent from last week, which also puts upward pressure on gas prices.”
The Biden Administration announced on March 8 that the U.S. was banning oil imports from Russia and warned that prices at the pump will rise.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 500,000 billion barrels (bbl) to 246 million bbl last week. The current stock level is approximately 15% lower than at the end of February 2021, contributing to pressure on domestic crude prices. Meanwhile, gasoline demand rose slightly from 8.66 million barrels per day (b/d) to 8.74 million b/d. The increase in gas demand and a reduction in total supply contribute to rising pump prices. But, increasing oil prices play a leading role in pushing gas prices higher. Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.
Crude prices continue to surge in response to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. At the close of formal trading on March 4, WTI or West Texas Intermediate, a commodities benchmark for oil, increased by $8.01 to settle at $115.68. As the conflict continues, the oil markets will likely respond by increasing the price of crude oil to reflect more risk of disruption to tight global oil supplies this week.
In response to price increases, the International Energy Agency (IEA) announced a coordinated release of crude oil from its 31 member countries’ strategic reserves, including the U.S., Germany, Canada, South Korea, and Mexico, to help counter the impact of rising crude prices. On March 4, IEA said member states committed to releasing a total of 61.7 million bbl from their strategic reserves to reassure markets roiled by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This amount—half of which is expected to come from the U.S.—is the largest coordinated release since IEA was founded in 1974.
Despite this announcement, the impact on pricing has been limited given that the amount of oil planned for release is small in comparison to the amount that flows daily from Russia to other countries around the globe. According to IEA, Russia exports approximately 5 million b/d of crude oil, representing about 12% of its global trade.