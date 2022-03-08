Supply issues pump gas prices to record highs in Tulare County

California’s average price per gallon spikes to nearly $5.50, shatters previous records set in 2012 and 2008

TULARE COUNTY – As families began making summer vacation travel arrangements for the first time in three years, they may decide to cancel again as gas prices spike to all-time highs.

California gas prices reached $5.444 per gallon on March 8, up $1.69 from a year ago, according to AAA. That shattered the previous record of $4.671 in October 2012, when a Southern California oil refinery lost power creating a temporary spike in prices, and $4.61 in June 2008, amidst trading uncertainties during the financial crisis. The national average price per gallon was at $4.173 on March 8, also higher than the previous record of $4.114 in 2008.

Tulare County’s average price has remained among the cheapest in the state at $5.303 per gallon as of press time, the 16th lowest in the state, but has skyrocketed by 58 cents in the last week, 73 cents in the last month and $1.65 in the last year.

Mono County along the Nevada border was already over $6 per gallon while Sierra County, also along the Nevada border, was the lowest at $5.099. The cheapest gas in Tulare County was at Willie’s Market in Lindsay at $4.49 per gallon cash, according to driver reports at CaliforniaGasPrices.com.