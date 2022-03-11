Tulare County EDC begins new CEO search

Organization tasked with bringing new business to town will now begin recruiting a CEO for the second time in as many years
TULARE COUNTY – For the second time in as many years, the Tulare County Economic Development Corporation is searching for a new CEO.
The organization, which is primarily responsible for recruiting businesses to relocate to and invest in projects in the county, announced March 8 that current EDC President and CEO Nathan Ahle was stepping down after just a year on the job. Ahle said he has accepted a new position based out of Fresno. His final day with the organization was March 11.
“I have greatly enjoyed my time with the TCEDC, but a career opportunity has presented itself that I simply
could not pass up,” Ahle said. “We’ve done a lot of work to revitalize the organization and refocus the EDC’s efforts on business attraction and expansion, working to bring companies and jobs to Tulare County.”
The TCEDC Board of Directors is committed to continuing the momentum realized by the organization in the past year. Since March 2021 the TCEDC has renewed investor relationships with all public-sector cities in the county, as well as several returning and new private-sector partners. The EDC has also strengthened partnerships with organizations across the region, including moving its offices to downtown Visalia to more closely partner with the Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County. The EDC also launched a new real estate database in 2021 that features the most comprehensive listing of commercial and industrial properties for sale and lease in the county.
“The staff and volunteers of the TCEDC will work to keep the momentum going through this transition period in the organization,” said Board Chair Scott Harness. “We appreciate Nathan’s hard work throughout the past year and are excited about the future.”
Work at the EDC is already underway to find Ahle’s replacement. Its admin committee is working with Ahle to begin the recruitment and search process for a new executive director. The role of the president/CEO is to provide leadership and assistance in business development and job creation by attracting, supporting, and retaining business and industry throughout Tulare County, its cities, and communities. The TCEDC provides nationwide marketing, technical resources, project assistance, and support programs to companies and local governments in facilitating business and industry attraction, expansion and retention.
Ahle was hired a year ago because of his experience in local business and regional promotion. He spent four years as president and CEO of the Fresno Chamber of Commerce where he was responsible for executing the strategic vision and managing the staff of one of California’s largest metro chambers of commerce. His new position will keep him tied to Tulare County where his wife is a professor at College of the Sequoias in Visalia. The couple lives in Fresno with their two children.
“Tulare County is full of great communities and great people,” Ahle said. “It’s been a lot of fun to learn about what a special place this is.”
Prior to assuming this role, Ahle served as manager of government affairs at the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, where he was responsible for implementing the organization’s advocacy and political action efforts. He began his career in chamber work as president/CEO of the Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce in eastern Kern County, where he worked to bring the area out of the shadow of Bakersfield. Prior to moving into paid executive work, Nathan was the chairman of the board of the Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce.
Ahle succeeded Paul Saldana as the leader of the EDC. Saldana retired from the organization in October 2020 after 20 years as president and CEO. Hired just before the 9/11 economic downturn, Saldana has shepherded the EDC through the recession that followed, the Great Recession following the housing market collapse in 2008, the historic Central Valley drought from 2012-2016 and the current coronavirus pandemic.