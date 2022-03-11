Tulare County EDC begins new CEO search

Organization tasked with bringing new business to town will now begin recruiting a CEO for the second time in as many years

TULARE COUNTY – For the second time in as many years, the Tulare County Economic Development Corporation is searching for a new CEO.

The organization, which is primarily responsible for recruiting businesses to relocate to and invest in projects in the county, announced March 8 that current EDC President and CEO Nathan Ahle was stepping down after just a year on the job. Ahle said he has accepted a new position based out of Fresno. His final day with the organization was March 11.

“I have greatly enjoyed my time with the TCEDC, but a career opportunity has presented itself that I simply

could not pass up,” Ahle said. “We’ve done a lot of work to revitalize the organization and refocus the EDC’s efforts on business attraction and expansion, working to bring companies and jobs to Tulare County.”

The TCEDC Board of Directors is committed to continuing the momentum realized by the organization in the past year. Since March 2021 the TCEDC has renewed investor relationships with all public-sector cities in the county, as well as several returning and new private-sector partners. The EDC has also strengthened partnerships with organizations across the region, including moving its offices to downtown Visalia to more closely partner with the Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County. The EDC also launched a new real estate database in 2021 that features the most comprehensive listing of commercial and industrial properties for sale and lease in the county.