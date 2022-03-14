‘Unmask’ movement spreads beyond intent, unclear on nonprofit status

Co-founder Jimmy Malloy says some of the members of the Unmask Tulare County movement have taken things ‘too far’ at local school board meetings

TULARE COUNTY – The national movement to hold school boards accountable for COVID-19 protocols has spread almost as quickly as a COVID-19 variant and with the same high level of virulence.

The face of that movement locally is Jimmy Malloy, co-founder of Unmask Tulare County. Malloy and his wife Marilyn began the pandemic like most Americans, wearing masks when they left the house, trying to stay home as much as possible and washing their hands excessively hoping to help flatten the curve. Then weeks turned to months and months into a year and the couple began to feel the fatigue of the pandemic protocols and began to question the information they were getting from local, county and state officials.

Two months after the first anniversary of the pandemic, Marilyn started Unmask Tulare County (UMTC) as a Facebook group in May 2021. Malloy said he would help her as long as they focused the group’s attention on taking action to affect change and not allowing it to devolve into “a place where people complain, and post their memes and all that stuff.”

“So we’ve been trying to just connect people who have felt isolated for the last two years,” Malloy said in a sit down interview on March 11.

Despite the name and many public comments, Malloy contends Umask Tulare County is not anti-mask or anti-vax but rather pro choice (not regarding abortion) when it comes to masking and vaccinations. He said students shouldn’t be required to get the vaccine because no long term studies have been done about the side effects of this vaccine. However, he admitted his children, and many of the children of Unmask followers, are fully vaccinated for every other vaccination required by California schools including polio, Diphtheria-Tetanus-pertussis (DTaP/Tdap), Measles-mumps-rubella, Hepatitis B, and Vericella (chicken pox). UMTC has referred to COVID-19 vaccines as “experimental” because it was developed in less time than previous vaccines, although, that was made possible through MRNA technology which did not exist for previous infectious diseases, and because it does not prevent illness, even though the CDC says no vaccine is 100% effective at preventing illness but boosts their immune system causing less severe symptoms that don’t require hospitalization.