‘Unmask’ movement spreads beyond intent, unclear on nonprofit status

Co-founder Jimmy Malloy says some of the members of the Unmask Tulare County movement have taken things ‘too far’ at local school board meetings
TULARE COUNTY – The national movement to hold school boards accountable for COVID-19 protocols has spread almost as quickly as a COVID-19 variant and with the same high level of virulence.
The face of that movement locally is Jimmy Malloy, co-founder of Unmask Tulare County. Malloy and his wife Marilyn began the pandemic like most Americans, wearing masks when they left the house, trying to stay home as much as possible and washing their hands excessively hoping to help flatten the curve. Then weeks turned to months and months into a year and the couple began to feel the fatigue of the pandemic protocols and began to question the information they were getting from local, county and state officials.
Two months after the first anniversary of the pandemic, Marilyn started Unmask Tulare County (UMTC) as a Facebook group in May 2021. Malloy said he would help her as long as they focused the group’s attention on taking action to affect change and not allowing it to devolve into “a place where people complain, and post their memes and all that stuff.”
“So we’ve been trying to just connect people who have felt isolated for the last two years,” Malloy said in a sit down interview on March 11.
Despite the name and many public comments, Malloy contends Umask Tulare County is not anti-mask or anti-vax but rather pro choice (not regarding abortion) when it comes to masking and vaccinations. He said students shouldn’t be required to get the vaccine because no long term studies have been done about the side effects of this vaccine. However, he admitted his children, and many of the children of Unmask followers, are fully vaccinated for every other vaccination required by California schools including polio, Diphtheria-Tetanus-pertussis (DTaP/Tdap), Measles-mumps-rubella, Hepatitis B, and Vericella (chicken pox). UMTC has referred to COVID-19 vaccines as “experimental” because it was developed in less time than previous vaccines, although, that was made possible through MRNA technology which did not exist for previous infectious diseases, and because it does not prevent illness, even though the CDC says no vaccine is 100% effective at preventing illness but boosts their immune system causing less severe symptoms that don’t require hospitalization.
“We want people to be able to make their own medical decisions specifically when it comes to COVID,” Malloy said.
Malloy isn’t a rabble rouser. He doesn’t believe in conspiracy theories and isn’t asking people to overthrow the government. He said he is simply asking questions about the way things have worked during the pandemic and isn’t getting direct answers from the powers that be. At its core, UMTC and its followers believe in a few simple tenets: 1. Parents and students should be able to choose if they wear a mask or get vaccinated; 2. Local school boards have the power to defy state-issued public health orders; and 3. Anything other than those options is a violation of one’s Constitutional civil rights.
“Whether or not they have the authority. That’s the argument,” Malloy said about local school boards.
Like Black Lives Matter, the movement is decentralized, grass roots and has a growing number of followers whose priorities are different and whose passions range from assertive to abusive. In many ways, the movement has ballooned beyond the founder’s grasp. For example, when the indoor mask mandate for businesses was reinstituted in mid-December, Malloy sanctioned an Unmask TC “naughty and nice list” of businesses to support or avoid spending money with during the holiday shopping season. Malloy said he wanted to focus more on the positive aspects of supporting businesses allowing people to choose whether or not to wear a mask but many UMTC followers wanted to protest those enforcing the mask rule.
“We had some that were just like, ‘We’re going out today, and we’re gonna take the people from the naughty list, and we’re gonna go in and raise a bunch of heck’,” Malloy said. “I said, ‘You guys are free to do whatever you want to, but don’t wear your UMTC stuff.”
At a Nov. 2 town hall meeting in Exeter, Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hire said there was nothing done locally that could stop the state from implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for K-12 schools. He said parents’ only hope of keeping any sort of control on the issue was to write their state legislators and the Governor telling them to protect religious or personal belief exemptions and medical exemptions for the vaccine mandate Gavin Newsom announced in October. If it is left up to legislators, Hire said they will try to pass laws to further restrict the mandate by removing personal belief exemptions, which happened last month.
“Everyone needs to write to their representatives because that’s the way the system works,” Hire told the crowd.
Instead, Unmask Tulare County followers focused their energies at the local level, pummeling local school boards with persistent pleas and presenting them with ultimatums, ignoring the real fight is with the state and not their neighbors elected to serve the community at the local level.
“Mask choice now. No more games. No more delays. No more tyranny. No more excuses. You have had the power all along. You’ve just got to find the courage,” UMTC follower Melissa Brewer said at the Feb. 22 Visalia Unified School Board meeting.
Malloy said he and his wife attempted to contact the state in the beginning and were told by local legislators the issue was with their local school boards and county public health. The Governor’s Office, CalOSHA and the California Department of Public Health answered with silence.
“We’ve done our due diligence with Sacramento, and we continue to,” Malloy said. “But you can make the biggest impact locally.”
Malloy defers to larger organizations, such as Let Them Breathe and Reopen California Schools, to fight the battle at the state level. The two groups filed a lawsuit against the Governor and state public health officials back in July 2021 and a San Diego County Superior Court Judge ruled the state had a “compelling reason” for limiting the spread of COVID-19, the Governor had the legal authority to require masks on school campuses and placing students who refuse to wear masks into independent study is not the same as suspending them for disciplinary action. The court also found that there is no language in the CDPH Guidance that “requires, directs, or otherwise authorizes schools to force students into an independent study program.”
This opened the door for schools like Clovis Unified to end its practice of removing students who refuse to wear a mask from class. The Clovis school board voted Feb. 23 to end that particular COVID-19 protocol without violating state law, according to a statement by the board. The district continues to offer masks to students not wearing one and is notifying parents when their student refuses a mask but the student is allowed to remain in class without a mask. The school will continue to enforce the mask mandate with signs on campuses. A similar strategy has been employed by upwards of 40 districts across the state.
“I’ve been encouraging boards to go the way of Clovis,” Malloy said. “Study what they did.”
A Taxing Issue
While the UMTC movement might be nebulous, there is now a more formal organization set up. On Oct. 27, 2021, Malloy filed Unmask Tulare County, Inc. as a nonprofit corporation with the California Secretary of State’s office which approved the entity to officially operate in the state effective March 3, 2022. Malloy said it was an important step for the organization to sustain the movement but drawing hard distinctions between the entity and those loosely collected under its banner has become difficult.
“I would want the group to reflect our values, and we try to make that happen,” Malloy said. “But we’re also very much into not discriminating or stifling free speech. So we allow people, for the most part, to say what they want to say.”
Prior to that date, Unmask Tulare County had formed a website, UnmaskTulareCounty.com, with a “Donation” option on the main menu of its homepage. The donation page clearly states “We are a 501c3 Non-Profit – Donations made to Unmask Tulare County are Tax-deductible.”
But Unmask TC isn’t a 501c3 organization, which means it cannot accept tax exempt donations. According to the IRS, “Tax exemption under section 501(c)(3) is a matter of federal law,” meaning registration with the IRS is the first step in obtaining tax exempt status. Yet, Unmask TC does not show up on any federal database of charitable organizations or tax exempt organizations including Guide Star and the IRS’ Tax Exempt Organization Search.
Malloy said that Unmask TC has only collected taxable donations through the sale of the black and white T-shirts, sweatshirts and other merchandise bearing the organization’s name and logo. He said none of the money they have collected to date was tax exempt.
The IRS also notes nonprofits may be required to register in states where it holds assets and solicits donations, something California requires. Tax exempt organizations are required to register with the Attorney General’s Registry of Charitable Trusts, which must be done within 30 days of receiving charitable assets, including donations, property, government grants, in-kind services or anything of value. Consequences for not registering include penalties, administrative or legal action, and the loss of tax exemption with the Franchise Tax Board. Registration requires an IRS determination letter of tax exempt status, or, at the very least, a federal identification number from the IRS.
Malloy said he has applied for tax exempt status with the IRS but was told it could take up to eight months to process the paperwork. His organization did not show up on the IRS database as of Feb. 14, 2022.
“Officially, there’s an application that has to go [to the IRS],” Malloy said. “That’s the last step basically, in that process.”
In its own articles of incorporation, Unmask TC states it will not do the following activities, which are not permitted by tax exempt organizations, “propaganda, or otherwise attempting to influence legislation, and the corporation shall not participate in, or intervene in (including publishing or distribution of statements) any political campaign on behalf of or in opposition to any candidate for public office.” The IRS website explicitly states tax-exempt organizations “may not be an action organization,” also known as a PAC or political action committee.
UMTC is treading into the gray area of state and federal laws and its own article of incorporation on the website with a call to action to influence legislation introduced by Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) and State Senators Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) and Scott Weiner (D-San Francisco) by threatening to hold them “legally and personally responsible for damages.” Pan introduced Senate Bill 871 which would add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of vaccines K-12 school children are required to have before they begin school or by a certain age. The bill would also remove the personal belief exemption from this and any future vaccine mandates for children attending public school. Weiner introduced Senate Bill 866 allowing children 12 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and any other vaccine, without their parent’s consent. Wicks introduced Assembly Bill 1993 requiring employers of all sizes to verify that their employees and independent contractors are fully immunized against COVID-19. The bill would require newly hired workers to have at least one shot by their first day on the job, and the second within 45 days. The bill includes no option for a testing alternative unless an employee qualifies for a medical or religious exemption.
“We’re lobbying every day for some of the bills that we are really opposed to that are in committee or going into committee right now,” Malloy said. “If we want to really have an impact, we want to kill this stuff in committee, so we can flood them with position letters.”
The IRS defines “legislation” as “acts, bills, resolutions, or similar items by the Congress, any State legislature, any local council, or similar governing body,” including school boards and letters to the Governor’s Office, of which VUSD has authored, signed and sent two at the urging of Unmask TC.
Their website states, “We’ve been instrumental in the passage of various ‘local authority’ resolutions, encouraging our elected officials to advocate for our ability to make COVID-19 policies locally.”
The IRS goes on to say the “legislation” also means “by public in a referendum, initiative, constitutional amendment or similar procedure.”
While its website states that Unmask TC is “working with our local elected officials to influence public policy,” Malloy said he and his wife do not write position letters on behalf of UMTC.
“I would say what we’re doing is educating people and giving them the opportunity to take action on things, if they so choose,” Malloy said. “That’s probably how we would toe that line.”
At rallies last fall, founder Jimmy Malloy stated part of his organization’s mission is to unseat current school board members across Tulare County to replace them with members who support defying the Governor’s orders for COVID-19 safety protocols.
“Are we going to recall board members? Are we going to, you know, have people stand up to you know, run for school board, run for these different things? Are we going to sue them? Are we going to just stop complying? What is it that we’re going to do? And, I always answered the same way, yes, everything,” Malloy said at the November rally.
In his more recent statements, Malloy clarified he was interested in encouraging people to run but Unmask TC would not be endorsing candidates or making financial contributions to any campaigns this November or in future elections.
“We’re not endorsing candidates or anything along those lines,” Malloy said. “We do endorse ideas.”
Getting Personal
Unmask Tulare County followers have made a habit of threatening to sue local school districts, such as Visalia and Exeter Unified, using non-legally binding documents taking state, federal and case law from across the nation out of context and improperly applying it to the local level.
At its Feb. 27 meeting, people affiliated with the movement presented board members with a “Notice of Intent to File Claim” against the district’s liability insurance for “Unconstitutional and Illegal Actions” such as violations of board members’ oath of office, have deprived students of their rights, and will be held “personally liable” for the crimes of extortion, fraud, racketeering, bribery through federal funds, obstructing and delaying commerce, treason and genocide.
“That means you could lose your house, your cars, your job, your retirement, etc. if you DO NOT PAY ATTENTION [sic],” the paperwork states. “You are in violation of multiple State, Federal and International laws and based on this most recent case in Illinois, you could be facing time in FEDERAL PRISON [sic] for your actions if you do not cease and desist!”
The notice uses examples of rulings from other states, United Nations resolutions, International Humanitarian Law, and even the Nuremburg Code regarding Nazi war crimes. It opens citing an Illinois judge’s ruling ending Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate in school buildings. “Statutory rights have attempted to be bypassed through the issuance of executive orders and emergency rules,” Illinois Circuit Court Judge Raylene DeWitte Grischow stated in a 29-page order. “This type of evil is exactly what the law was intended to constrain.”
What is omitted from these two phrases is the greater context of the ruling and the following, which appears between the two sentences: “As for the matters at hand, it is clear [Illinois Department of Public Health/Illinois State Board of Education] were attempting to force local school districts to comply with this guidance without any compliance with rulemaking.” The judge’s ruling does not lay blame on the schools, but rather with the Governor and state agencies for imposing emergency mandates on the school boards required to follow state law.
“The question before this Court is whether the Governor, under his executive authority, can require his agencies to promulgate emergency rules that go beyond what the Legislature intended or without utilizing the legislative branch of government,” Judge Grischow wrote.
There certainly are attorneys in all states questioning if Governors overstepped their emergency powers during the pandemic and at some point the case in Illinois might make it to the state’s Supreme Court, but even that would not make it an applicable ruling in California.
The judge’s ruling also may likely be struck down by a higher court. Immediately after the Circuit Court ruling, the Governor asked the Illinois Attorney General to file an appeal calling the judge’s decision “misguided.”
It goes on to state the district’s inclusion of state-mandated equity and LGBTQ information is exposing minors to “harmful material” and a felony under California law. It cites SB 17, an Indiana law prohibiting K-12 schools and libraries from housing material which may contain strong language or sexually discriptive material, such as those literature and sex ed materials, as defined by far-right groups in the state.
“A Bond Claim May Be Filed Against Your Surety Liability Insurance Policy If These Mandates Do Not Stop Today,” the paper states.
Malloy said he did not condone threatening board members personally and that the “notice” was something that was done without his consent. He did say he was aware some of the people in the movement were going to present their own documents but that he was not provided with a copy prior to its presentation to the Visalia Unified school board.
“There’s always gonna be outliers,” Malloy said. “And any issue that people are passionate about, you’re gonna have people who take it too far.”
Peddling Fear
Local lawyers, school insurers and California law professors agree these types of tactics have gone too far. In a letter provided by Schools Insurance Group, the liability insurance broker for school districts in five northern California counties, Dorit Rubinstein Reiss, Professor of Law at the University of California Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco calls the documents a “pseudo-law” tactic, where people twist actual case law into a plausible sounding legal argument. He said the arguments are misinformation designed to rally others to their cause and intimidate elected officials but said there is no mechanism for school boards and superintendents to be held personally liable for imposing COVID-19 restrictions.
“No, there is no surety bond that would freeze school funds. The threat to use a surety bond in this context is not a valid legal threat,” Reiss said.
He said the source of the misinformation in California is a group called Informed Parents California, a Facebook group that is part of a larger network of anti-mask parent groups nationwide. The site shares videos including one of a mother who allegedly managed to get her school to remove COVID-19 restrictions by filing a claim with the bond company, which froze the district’s state and federal funding and left the superintendent in substantial debt.
California schools by and large do not hold surety bonds and instead handle criminal or dishonesty by elected officials through its liability policy. The bonds are more commonly found in other states but are generally not a requirement for districts in those states.
“This is another example of anti-vaccine and anti-mask activists trying to use the personal liability law to intimidate, harass, and attack, with no basis,” Reiss wrote. “Like sovereign citizens, the activists are making untrue legal claims in the service of undermining public health and putting others at risk.”
Reiss contends the district could sue those who are threatening or harassing school board officials, teachers and staff on the grounds of abuse of the process. In fact, the district’s own liability insurance form cited by UMTC members states, “Any person who knowingly presents a false or fraudulent claim for the payment of a loss is guilty of a crime and may be subject to fines and confinement in state prison.”
Malloy said misinformation is a real struggle on all sides of the issue. He said he routinely denies posts to the Facebook page which cannot be verified. He also defended those who drafted the document saying they felt they had no other option than to fight fear with more fear.
“On every side of any issue, you have people that peddle fear, you have people that peddle misinformation,” Malloy said. “I’m not combative. I don’t live angry. I try to live my life. But not everybody who’s in our group is that way, and a lot of people are angry.”