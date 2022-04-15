Tulare sneaker artist makes wearable masterpieces for MLB, NFL athletes

“I actually painted him running the ball on the side of his cleat. It was crazy,” Contreras said. “That was when I was really like, wow, this is something I could do for the rest of my life.”

After graduating high school that year, Contreras attended College of the Sequoias, where he studied fashion and played on the football team.

“But then a semester later, I realized that football wasn’t meant for me, and that school wasn’t meant for me,” Contreras said. “My business was starting to get a little slow because I was more focused on school and football. So I left football and I dropped out of college.”

The risk paid off: a few months later, Contreras was contacted by Stadium Custom Kicks, where he is now one of their 26 artists around the world who hand-paint shoes for their customers.

“Ever since then, most of my customers are MLB players and minor league players,” he said.

Contreras said he learned the basics of running a successful business from his parents, who own an events equipment rental service in Tulare. They even had a home office built for Contreras, where he paints sneakers and runs BXC Customs.

“I was just following in their footsteps, really,” Contreras said. “My mom and dad taught me how to work hard at a young age. If it wasn’t for that, I wouldn’t be the person I am today.”