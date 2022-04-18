Tulare green lights three cannabis dispensaries

Mayor Dennis Mederos was not on board the cannabis train when it first left the station, but he wants to take part in the process to assure it is done in the appropriate way and be able to get the best return possible.

“I also hope that we can take the revenues that are being generated and use them for other purposes in the city of Tulare, where we have a great need. For instance, if we can use those funds to help us deal with our homeless situation, then we’re in a position where we take these funds that we’re receiving…not in the best of light…[and] we can still take that money and use it for a good purpose,” Mederos said.

Security concerns that come along with cannabis were brought up at the council meeting on April 5, but Mederos is not concerned. The money will be used toward heightened security in different areas including in the downtown area.

“Our hope is that with additional security, which each [dispensary] is going to provide, that will enhance protection at the [Tulare Outlet Mall], even greater than what we have right now,” Mederos said.