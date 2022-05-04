COS to screen documentary highlighting forced sterilizations in CA prisons

“Belly of the Beast” will be screened as part of the political science department’s Civic Engagement Speaker Series.
VISALIA – College of the Sequoias’ political science department hosted a screening of “Belly of the Beast,” an Emmy-winning documentary that exposed a pattern of illegal sterilizations in California prisons, as part of their Civic Engagement Speaker Series on May 9.
Filmed over seven years, “Belly of the Beast” exposes modern-day eugenics and reproductive injustice in California prisons through intimate accounts from people incarcerated inside the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, as well as the epic legal battle between the Department of Corrections and one brave woman who they involuntarily sterilized.
“You know, the timing worked out. I don’t think anybody saw that coming,” said Randy Villegas, an associate professor of political science at COS, referring to the recent draft leak exposing the Supreme Court’s plans to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Cohn, the film’s director, will be attending COS’s screening over Zoom to answer questions during a Q&A section, along with panelists from local reproductive advocacy group ACT for Women and Girls.
The political science department’s Civic Engagement Speaker Series seeks to connect the school’s student body and the public to critical conversations around politics, government, political participation, advocacy and current events. A goal of the series is to facilitate community conversations between experts, policymakers, students, journalists, organizers and public servants representing diverse backgrounds and experiences.
“Participation doesn’t look the same for everybody, and doesn’t always translate to registering and voting and things like that, but really engaging in conversations, spreading awareness about issues, talking to neighbors, family members, and peers around issues and starting a dialogue,” Villegas said. “We really envision this as a space that can hopefully increase civic engagement and participation not only from our student body, but from the public at large.”