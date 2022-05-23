Homegrown technology company OACYS celebrates 40 years

OACYS Technology celebrates 40 years of supplying technology services to Porterville and surrounding communities
PORTERVILLE – After providing technology services for Porterville and surrounding areas for 40 years, OACYS Technology celebrated their anniversary with the community who made it possible. OACYS celebrated at their new home with tacos and free giveaways on May 21.
“We are honored that the Central Valley has kept us in business so long,” Jenna Hadley, the sales and marketing coordinator for OACYS said. “Our goal is to be the technological oasis, we want to be the one stop shop, and keeping us in business for this long is really giving us the opportunity to get there and to be able to provide that service to our local community, in our surrounding areas.”
OACYS technology has been serving technology needs in the Central Valley since 1982. The company invited friends, families, new and old customers and everyone else in the community to celebrate with them on May 21 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Festivities were held at the future home of OACYS, 320 W Henderson Ave in Porterville.
OACYS is continuing the celebration throughout the month of May by providing free installation for all their new Wireless and Fiber customers all month.
“Everybody is welcome to join, free tacos from Taqueria Estrella, and then we’ll also be providing cake and have giveaways to give out,” Hadley said, “We just want people to come celebrate with us, you know, thank them for having us here in Porterville, and keeping us in business in Central Valley for the past 40 years.”
Over the course of 40 years, the technology company has had to keep up with the latest and greatest changes in technology. Hadley said the company has provided a variety of different services throughout the years, beginning as a computer consulting company they expanded to a computer repair shop to then providing web development and systems management. Hadley said the company has tried to keep up with what is actually needed in a growing industry, and clearly it has worked for them.
The original owners held on to the company for 35 years before selling it to a loyal employee who had been with the company for nearly twenty years. Hadley said the original owners mentored several people and took many individuals under their wings. Since being under new ownership, the company has expanded their marketing and service offerings, “they have been dedicated to growth and providing as many services as possible,” Hadley said.
OACYS prides themselves on being the first to offer dial-up to Porterville and surrounding areas in 1995. Six years later in 2001, they were again the first to provide wireless Internet to Porterville. In 2014 the company designed ground breaking technology which eliminated bandwidth over usage fees, while ensuring users with the highest usage did not hinder the speed and performance of other users. A concept common with other internet providers during peak usage times. A year later in 2015, the company also expanded from their already existing residential phone services to include businesses as well. The company accomplished another first in 2018, in offering Fiber-to-the-home internet services in Porterville.
Hadley said Fiber is the next big thing the company is working hard to expand in the area. Fiber is a different way of transmitting internet signals from the tower to the home. “They’re super teeny, tiny fiber optic glass cables, they have to be cut, and matched up precisely, basically what that allows is for that signal to literally travel at the speed of light.”
Having fiber available to offer to consumers allows OACYS to reach more customers with a reliable and fast connection through wireless and internet services. OACYS owner Ryan Walker said supplying fiber to the area is something that will be a slow process.
As OACYS continues to grow, the company is remodeling their field services building to accommodate all employees. Hadley said ideally the whole company will be moved in within the next two years. An additional use for the anniversary party is to let the community know the company is moving. OACYS has been in the same building, with the exception of field services, since the company opened in 1982.
“We want to take this as an opportunity to let people know, yes, we will be moving,” Hadley said. “Just to get people familiar with the idea of, we’re not always going to be where we have been for the past 40 years.”
Hadley is very excited for the next big steps the company is taking, “So we’re very honored, we’re very humbled, and we’re definitely very, very excited for the future and for being able to provide more services to more people, because it’s definitely it’s, it’s, it’s a necessity right now”