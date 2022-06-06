Tulare Chamber of Commerce wins award for business advocacy

The awards were announced during the CalChamber Capitol Summit in Sacramento on June 2. Fourteen chambers across the state were recognized.

“Our top local chamber partners play leading roles as community problem solvers and the voice of business on public policy,” said Jennifer Johnson, CalChamber director of local chamber relations. “We commend them for all their hard work over the last year fighting on behalf of California business.”

President’s Circle Award recipients published vote records of their state legislators on key business issues, generated letters to state elected officials on issues of interest to members and participated in the CalChamber compliance product resale program.

The Tulare Chamber of Commerce has served local businesses for over a century. Their membership base includes business and civic leaders who help the community thrive.